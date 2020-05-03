Support Our Ramadan and Eid Fundraising for OTMH

Advertisement

Oakville, along with the rest of Canada has been severely impacted by COVID-19. Our community’s medical resources are stretched thin and our frontline health workers need our support. The blessed month of Ramadan is upon us and what better time than now to extend those blessings and support those who need our help.

With that objective, we have launched a campaign to raise $75,000 through a Ramadan and Eid fundraising drive for Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital to help them raise much needed funds for the COVID-19 Response Fund. Oakville Hospital Foundation board member, Raza Hasan, and his family have generously offered to match donations, dollar for dollar, up to the first $25,000, if $50,000 are raised by this campaign. All donations of $20.00 or greater will be issued a tax receipt.

This is an open call for support from all Oakvillians, Muslim-Canadians and friends of the community near and far, seeking your help in giving back to a city that has given its residents so much. We ask that you dig deep into your pockets and into your hearts and help us make this campaign a success. Please help us spread awareness for this campaign.

We are all in this together, and together we will get through this. Please donate now!

