Suspected Car Thief – Have you seen him?

Suspected Car Thief Halton Police March 2020

Friday, March 27, 2020

Photo credit: HRPS

​The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a series of vehicle thefts.

Suspected Car Thief in Milton

This image was taken on March 13 2020 in Milton, Ontario. Photo Courtesy HRPS.

On March 13, 2020, the male suspect attended a dealership on Martin Street in Milton. The male inquired about purchasing a 2016 Silver Mercedes GLE 350 and, while left alone with the vehicle and key, drove off the lot without completing the purchase.

This same suspect is responsible for two similar style thefts. These thefts took place on February 10, 2020, in Oakville and in Toronto. He is believed to have been dropped off by a second suspect driving a black Chrysler 300.

Stolen 300 Chrysler February 10 2020 Oakville

The 300 Chrysler was stolen on February 10, 2020 in Oakville, Ontario; Photo courtesy: HRPS

If anyone has information about the identity of the suspected car thief, please contact Detective Constable Randy Sorrell of the Halton Regional Police Service’s 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825 4747 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

 

