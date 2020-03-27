Suspected Car Thief – Have you seen him?

Advertisement

​The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a series of vehicle thefts.

On March 13, 2020, the male suspect attended a dealership on Martin Street in Milton. The male inquired about purchasing a 2016 Silver Mercedes GLE 350 and, while left alone with the vehicle and key, drove off the lot without completing the purchase.

This same suspect is responsible for two similar style thefts. These thefts took place on February 10, 2020, in Oakville and in Toronto. He is believed to have been dropped off by a second suspect driving a black Chrysler 300.

If anyone has information about the identity of the suspected car thief, please contact Detective Constable Randy Sorrell of the Halton Regional Police Service’s 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825 4747 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

