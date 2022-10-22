Swimming closed at Iroquois Ridge pool this weekend

× Expand Town of Oakville

The town of Oakville has issued a notice that the pool at Iroquois Ridge Community Centre will be closed this weekend as it prepares to host a swim meet.

Please note that all registered swimming and drop-in swimming programs at Iroquois Ridge Community Centre pool will be cancelled on October 22 and October 23, 2022 due to the Oakville Aquatic Club Swim Meet.

All registered and drop-in swimming programs are also cancelled on Friday, October 21 from 3 p.m. onward.

