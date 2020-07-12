Swimming Pools that open on July 13th

By Nolan A Machan
Sunday, July 12, 2020 12:30 pm · 0 Comments
The COVID-19 pandemic has played complete havoc with our ability to enjoy our town’s amazing facilities. Since we’ve been able to flatten the curve more an more the town’s facilities are opening. The latest to re-open are swimming pools.
The first of the pools to open was Lion’s Pool which opened on Saturday, July 11th. It opened earlier in order to provide another location to beat the heat.
Wedgewood Pool is outdoors.
Falgarwood Pool is outdoors.
Q. E. Park Community & Cultural’s Pool is indoors.
Iroquois Ridge Community Centre’s Pool is indoors.
In order to ensure public safety during this era of COVID-19, the number of people who are allowed in a pool is less than in years past. Physical distancing is necessary, so you will need to book a time to use the a pool at active.oakville.ca.
Change rooms are closed, so wear your swim suit. Washrooms remain open.
Hours of operation for recreational swimming is different at each location, but they typically open from the early afternoon and close in the early evening. During heat events the pools remain open later.
Admission is $4 for seniors and youth and $5 for adults, paid online.
Private lessons will be offered at Falgarwood Pool.
Aquatic Leadership Programs will be offered at Lion’s pool and Q.E. Park’s indoor pool.
There are other options to beat the heat this summer that do not require you to book a time slot, and are free. The Town of Oakville operates 19 splash pads which open at 10:00 AM and close at 9:00 PM.
You can also go swimming in Lake Ontario. Halton Region monitors water quality at Coronation Park and at Bronte Beach, and provides regular updates.