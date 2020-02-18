Taste of Oakville 2020 – 18 restaurants participating

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

From February 19th to March 4th, 18 restaurants in Downtown Oakville will participate in Taste of Oakville 2020. Each of the restaurants created a prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus that showcase their dishes at prices that are easy on the wallet.

It is an excellent opportunity to try out new foods and locations. For lunch the menus include two to three courses priced from $17 to $22. Dinner prix-fixe menus include 3 courses priced from $20 to $45.

“Oakville is a food lover’s heaven, and A Taste of Oakville celebrates that,” says Sharlene Plewman, Executive Director Downtown Oakville BIA. “A Taste of Oakville is an excellent opportunity for foodies and residents wanting to try something new to get out and celebrate the award-winning culinary landscape of Downtown Oakville.”

Taste of Oakville 2020 Restaurants

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 266 Lakeshore Rd. East

Phone: (905) 845-6565

Lunch $28 – 3 courses

$28 – 3 courses Dinner – $40 – 3 courses

Cuisine: American, British

Address: 142 Lakeshore Road East

Telephone: (905) 844-4400

Lunch – $17 – 2 courses with coffee or tea

– $17 – 2 courses with coffee or tea Dinner – $30 – 3 courses

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 130 Thomas Street

Telephone: (905) 845-7396

Lunch – $22 – 2 courses

– $22 – 2 courses Dinner – $40 – 2 courses with dessert

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 221 Lakeshore Road East

Telephone: (905) 849-8175

Lunch: $17 – 3 courses

Dinner: $30 – 3 courses

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 342 Church Street

Telephone: (905) 338-2540

Cuisine: Spanish, Portuguese, American

Address: 305 Lakeshore Road East

Telephone: (905) 337-3777

Lunch : $22 – 2 courses with coffee/tea

: $22 – 2 courses with coffee/tea Dinner: $30 – 3 courses

Cuisine: Middle Eastern/Vegan

Address: 333 Lakeshore Road East

Telephone: (416) 732 3501

Dinner: $25 – 3 courses

Cuisine: European

Address: 120 Thomas Street

Telephone: (905) 842-4200

Lunch : $25 – 3 courses

: $25 – 3 courses Dinner: $45 – 3 courses

Cuisine: World

Address: 234 Lakeshore Road East

Telephone: (905) 844-0234

Lunch : $17 – 2 courses

: $17 – 2 courses Dinner: $30 – 3 courses

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 218 Lakeshore Road East

Telephone: (289) 837-3108

Lunch : $22 – 3 courses

: $22 – 3 courses Dinner: $40 – 3 courses

Cuisine: Italian, American

Address: 151 Lakeshore Road East

Telephone: (905) 339-1151

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 125 Lakeshore Road East

Telephone: (905) 338-1594

Lunch : $25 – 2 courses with dessert

: $25 – 2 courses with dessert Dinner: $40 – 2 courses with dessert

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 94 George Street (Town Square)

Telephone: (905) 618-0255

Lunch : $25 – 3 courses

: $25 – 3 courses Dinner: $35 – 3 courses

Cuisine: American, French, Italian

Address: 134 Lakeshore Road East

Telephone: (905) 844-0676

Lunch : $25 – 2 courses with coffee/tea

: $25 – 2 courses with coffee/tea Dinner: $40 – 3 courses

Cuisine: Bakery

Address: 156 Lakeshore Road East

Telephone: (647) 984-2253

Lunch: $22 – High Tea

Cuisine: European, American

Address: 323 Church Street

Telephone: (905) 845-1010

Lunch : $25 – 3 courses

: $25 – 3 courses Dinner: $35 – 3 Courses

Cuisine: American

Address: 149 Lakeshore Road East

Telephone: (905) 337-9675

Dinner: $20 – 3 courses

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 111 Trafalgar Road

Telephone: (905) 842-8926

Lunch : $25 – 3 courses

: $25 – 3 courses Dinner: $30 – 3 courses

The vast array of unique restaurants participating in Taste of Oakville 2020 provides something for everyone. Due to the interest in this yearly event, reservations are recommended. You do not want to be disappointed.

Food lovers raise your forks!

