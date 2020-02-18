fbpx

Taste of Oakville 2020 – 18 restaurants participating

Taste of Oakville 2020

By

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:00 am  ·  0 Comments

Taste of Oakville 2020 – 18 restaurants participating

Photo credit: Downtown Oakville BIA

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Nolan A Machan

Nolan A Machan

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

From February 19th to March 4th, 18 restaurants in Downtown Oakville will participate in Taste of Oakville 2020. Each of the restaurants created a prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus that showcase their dishes at prices that are easy on the wallet.

It is an excellent opportunity to try out new foods and locations. For lunch the menus include two to three courses priced from $17 to $22. Dinner prix-fixe menus include 3 courses priced from $20 to $45.

Taste of Oakville 2020

Image Credit: Downtown Oakville BIA

“Oakville is a food lover’s heaven, and A Taste of Oakville celebrates that,” says Sharlene Plewman, Executive Director Downtown Oakville BIA. “A Taste of Oakville is an excellent opportunity for foodies and residents wanting to try something new to get out and celebrate the award-winning culinary landscape of Downtown Oakville.”

Taste of Oakville 2020 Restaurants

Borgo Antico Cucina Bar

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 266 Lakeshore Rd. East
Phone: (905) 845-6565

 

Bru Restaurant

Cuisine: American, British

Address: 142 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 844-4400

  • Lunch – $17 – 2 courses with coffee or tea
  • Dinner – $30 – 3 courses

 

Buca di Bacco Ristorante Italiano

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 130 Thomas Street
Telephone: (905) 845-7396

  • Lunch – $22 – 2 courses
  • Dinner – $40 – 2 courses with dessert

 

Colossus Greek Taverna

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 221 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 849-8175

 

Coriander Green

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 342 Church Street
Telephone: (905) 338-2540

 

Corks Restaurant

Cuisine: Spanish, Portuguese, American

Address: 305 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 337-3777

  • Lunch: $22 – 2 courses with coffee/tea
  • Dinner: $30 – 3 courses

 

Dar Nabati

Cuisine: Middle Eastern/Vegan

Address: 333 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (416) 732 3501

 

Jonathans

Cuisine: European

Address: 120 Thomas Street
Telephone: (905) 842-4200

 

Mo’s Kitchen and Tavern

Cuisine: World

Address: 234 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 844-0234

 

Noble Bistro

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 218 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (289) 837-3108

 

One Five One Social

Cuisine: Italian, American

Address: 151 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 339-1151

 

Paradiso

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 125 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 338-1594

  • Lunch: $25 – 2 courses with dessert
  • Dinner: $40 – 2 courses with dessert

 

Piazza Bistro

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 94 George Street (Town Square)
Telephone: (905) 618-0255

 

Seasons

Cuisine: American, French, Italian

Address: 134 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 844-0676

  • Lunch: $25 – 2 courses with coffee/tea
  • Dinner: $40 – 3 courses

 

Sugar Suite

Cuisine: Bakery

Address: 156 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (647) 984-2253

  • Lunch: $22 – High Tea

 

The King’s Arms

Cuisine: European, American

Address: 323 Church Street
Telephone: (905) 845-1010

 

The Works Gourmet Burger Bistro

Cuisine: American

Address: 149 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 337-9675

 

TYC by Sanjeev Kapoor

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 111 Trafalgar Road
Telephone: (905) 842-8926

 

The vast array of unique restaurants participating in Taste of Oakville 2020 provides something for everyone. Due to the interest in this yearly event, reservations are recommended. You do not want to be disappointed.

Food lovers raise your forks!

 

Tags:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed