Taste of Oakville 2020 – 18 restaurants participating

By Nolan A Machan
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:00 am · 0 Comments
From February 19th to March 4th, 18 restaurants in Downtown Oakville will participate in Taste of Oakville 2020. Each of the restaurants created a prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus that showcase their dishes at prices that are easy on the wallet.
It is an excellent opportunity to try out new foods and locations. For lunch the menus include two to three courses priced from $17 to $22. Dinner prix-fixe menus include 3 courses priced from $20 to $45.
“Oakville is a food lover’s heaven, and A Taste of Oakville celebrates that,” says Sharlene Plewman, Executive Director Downtown Oakville BIA. “A Taste of Oakville is an excellent opportunity for foodies and residents wanting to try something new to get out and celebrate the award-winning culinary landscape of Downtown Oakville.”
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 266 Lakeshore Rd. East
Phone: (905) 845-6565
Cuisine: American, British
Address: 142 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 844-4400
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 130 Thomas Street
Telephone: (905) 845-7396
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 221 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 849-8175
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 342 Church Street
Telephone: (905) 338-2540
Cuisine: Spanish, Portuguese, American
Address: 305 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 337-3777
Cuisine: Middle Eastern/Vegan
Address: 333 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (416) 732 3501
Cuisine: European
Address: 120 Thomas Street
Telephone: (905) 842-4200
Cuisine: World
Address: 234 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 844-0234
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 218 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (289) 837-3108
Cuisine: Italian, American
Address: 151 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 339-1151
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 125 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 338-1594
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 94 George Street (Town Square)
Telephone: (905) 618-0255
Cuisine: American, French, Italian
Address: 134 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 844-0676
Cuisine: Bakery
Address: 156 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (647) 984-2253
Cuisine: European, American
Address: 323 Church Street
Telephone: (905) 845-1010
Cuisine: American
Address: 149 Lakeshore Road East
Telephone: (905) 337-9675
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 111 Trafalgar Road
Telephone: (905) 842-8926
The vast array of unique restaurants participating in Taste of Oakville 2020 provides something for everyone. Due to the interest in this yearly event, reservations are recommended. You do not want to be disappointed.
Food lovers raise your forks!
Borgo Antico Cucina Bar, BRU Restaurant, Buca di Bacco Restorante Italiano, Colossus Greek Taverna, Corks Restaurant, Corriander Green Restaurant, Dar Nabati Restaurant, Downtown Oakville, Farm to Table, French Restaurant, Greek Restaurant, Indian Restaurant, Italian Restaurant, Jonathan's Restaurant & Bistro, Mo's Kitchen & Tavern, Noble Bistro, One Five One Social, Piazzo Bistro, Portuguese Restaurant, Prix Fixe Menu, Seasons Restaurant, Spanish Restaurant, Taste of Oakville 2020, The King's Arms, The Works Gourmet Burger Bistro, The Yellow Child, TYC Sanjeev Kapoor, vegan