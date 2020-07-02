Teenager arrested for Anti-Black Graffiti

​The Halton Regional Police Service arrested a 16 year old male in relation to an anti-black slur written in chalk on Skipton Lane in Palermo community located in North-West Oakville.

The youth was with other individuals at the time of the offence, however, it has been determined that he acted independently and was solely responsible for the incident.

In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth cannot be identified.

Extrajudicial measures have been utilized to address the criminal act committed by the youth (specifically the Youth Diversion Program as prescribed under the Criminal Code). More information about the Youth Diversion Program is below.

The Halton Regional Police would like to thank members of the community who came forward and provided CCTV footage.

Still under investigation is the the June 23rd anti-black graffiti which happened on the sidewalk at the intersection of Liptay Avenue and Colonel William Parkway which is just one block away from Skipton.

How to provide witness information

Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Constable Samantha Coysh of the Halton Regional Police Service’s 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2245

If you prefer to remain anonymous you can submit your tips can to Halton Crime Stoppers ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

About the Youth Diversion Program

The Program offers two youth justice services which hold youth accountable for their actions, by giving them the opportunity to make amends to their community. The Youth Justice Committee, funded by the Ministry of the Attorney General, meets with youth approved of by the Crown Attorney, their parents and victims to mediate an appropriate response to the crime. By participating, the youth does not go through the formal Youth Court System. The Extrajudicial Measures Program or Pre-charge Diversion Program provides an alternative to formal court proceedings. Referrals come from within the police, and if successful, a youth will not be formally charged with the alleged offence.

