The Gentlemen: Movie Review

Dylan J. Mayberry is an aspiring actor and has a strong passion for film. He was born in Brampton Ontario and has recently moved to Oakville. He is a graduate of Acting for Film & Television from Niagara college.

Advertisement

When it comes to stories about the seedy underbelly of the criminal world, we often can expect serious and dark dramas, wrought with tension and violence. But with director Guy Ritchie; and his new film The Gentlemen, we instead get a hilarious and dare I say charming film that is bound to please.

In a film that contains drugs, murder, blackmail, and many more criminal offenses. It feels like a breath of fresh air to be able to laugh and enjoy the morbid themes guilt free. From its wonderful characters, to its humorous presentation. As long as you are paying attention and following along, it’s very rewarding film.

The film follows the trials and tribulations of the highly successful drug lord Mickey Pearson; as he attempts to sell his grow-op in the wake of the upcoming legalization of marijuana in the UK.

To Act like the King, You Gotta Be the King.

Starting things off as usual we have the characters. Despite being vile criminals, all the performances in this film are delightful and endearing. Matthew McConaughey delivers a compelling lead with his iconic style. Charlie Hunnam plays a very professional associate who holds most of the films humour. Hugh Grant is arguably the most charming as he progresses the plot using his silver tongue and wit.

Special note though goes to Colin Farrell who has the most interesting role as Coach, the Gym owner with a heart of gold and good intentions. He is the funniest character and probably the only one that you want to root for as he’s the only good person.

The film itself is simply hilarious. Every second of dialogue, moment of violence, and transition between scenes is humorously played. From the casual way characters talk about death to scenes where two criminals re-enact a dealing with a script as if they’re reading for a play. The film presents it’s grim imagery with a smile and invites you to do the same.

Now the only flaw with the film is also one of its key qualities. The presentation and plot can be difficult to follow in the beginning. The film jumps all over the place, between characters, between past and present, between real events and made up ones.

It opens asking plenty of questions but takes it time answering them. So, if you are the type to want a hook in the beginning to take you along the journey, this one might not give you that. However, if you can stick with it through to its conclusion. It’s a very rewarding film as you piece together all these different plot threads and characters and see how they come together.

The Verdict

Fans of Guy Ritchie’s previous films like Sherlock Holmes or most importantly Snatch will love this movie. Though movie goers that don’t want to put a lot of work in to following its many plot threads and characters may want to put this one off for a bit. Also, the amount of blood and coarse language are not suitable for children.

The Gentlemen manages to deliver a dark and violent story with charm and wit. It’s rewarding to those who pay attention and hilarious to boot.

The Gentlemen

8.5 out of 10.

1 Hr 55 Mins. Crime Comedy Action.

Written and Directed by Guy Ritchie.

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Michelle Dockery, Collin Farrell, and Henry Golding.

Now Playing at Film.ca cinemas, Cineplex Winston Churchill & VIP, and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Charlie Hunnam, Collin Farrell, Dylan J. Mayberry, Guy Ritchie, Henry Golding, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Movie Review, Sherlock Holmes, Snatch, The Gentlemen