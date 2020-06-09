The Greatest Oakville Athlete – Round of 16 – Part 1/4

TJ Dhir is a Journalism student at Sheridan College. He's lived in Oakville for over 10 years, and he loves all sports.

Advertisement

Oakville has always succeeded in creating professional athletes, and all of them have always made Oakville proud. But who is the greatest Oakville athlete?

There is a constant debate in many sports about who is the “Greatest Of All Time”, and it only makes sense to try and determine who is Oakville’s “GOAT”.

To help us discover the greatest Oakville athlete, OakvilleNews.Org has created a knockout tournament to decide the winner. But we need your help.

How will it work?

We’ve put together a shortlist of 16 of Oakville’s most famous athletes from a wide range of sports. The tournament bracket is laid out below. One by one, each of them will be eliminated until there is only one left standing.

There are some athletes who are not from Oakville. Why are they included?

The selection criteria was not limited to athletes who were born and spent their entire childhood in Oakville. In order to make it to the highest level of sports, athletes usually have to move away from home. Some of the athletes in the tournament were not born and/or raised in Oakville, but they lived here during a part of their careers. Therefore, they are included in the tournament, as they are a part of Oakville.

But where’s my favourite athlete?

As mentioned previously, Oakville has produced and nurtured many high-calibre athletes. It would be impossible to include all of them in the tournament. The fact that only 16 athletes could be included represents how successful Oakville has been in not only creating high-quality talent, but also luring outside talent to live in a great place.

How will voting work?

Starting today, there will be an article featuring two matchups of athletes, alongside an updated layout of the tournament bracket. A brief recap of each athlete’s case for victory in their respective matchup will be featured to help you decide your vote. The winners will progress to the next round, while the losers will be eliminated. Voting for each pair of matchups will be open for only one day, so make sure you vote before then.

Damon Allen vs. James Hinchcliffe

Damon Allen

One of professional football’s all-time greatest quarterbacks, Damon Allen played with six CFL franchises, winning four Grey Cups. He joined the Edmonton Eskimos as a free agent signing in 1985. Two years later, he won his first Grey Cup with the Eskimos, replacing injured starter Matt Dunigan. The Eskimos beat the Toronto Argonauts 38-36, and Allen was named the Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player.

In 1989, Allen signed with the Ottawa Rough Riders. Two years later, he threw for 4,275 yards with 24 touchdowns, and rushed for a career high 1,036 yards and eight touchdowns, earning the first of his two Eastern Division All-Star Team honours.

Traded back to the Eskimos after spending the 1992 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Allen led the Eskimos to the Grey Cup, and was named the Grey Cup’s MVP again in a 33-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. After joining the BC Lions in 1996, Allen was voted to the CFL’s West Division All-Star Team three years later. That season, he threw for 4,219 yards for 22 touchdowns, throwing for more than 300 yards in a game five times. He also rushed for 785 yards and eight touchdowns.

After being traded to the Argonauts in 2003, Allen led the Argos to the Grey Cup the next season, beating the BC Lions 27-19. Once again, Allen was named MVP. In 2005, he was named to the East Division All-Star Team, the league-wide All-Star team, and won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award before retiring in 2007.

Allen currently sits second in all-time CFL passing yards and fourth in all of professional football. He also sits second in all-time CFL passing touchdowns, and eighth in all of professional football.

Will Allen be able to marshal his way to become the greatest Oakville athlete?

James Hinchcliffe

Oakville’s greatest racing driver finished in second place in the 2010 Indy Lights season, IndyCar’s support and feeder series. James Hinchcliffe made the step to IndyCar the following year, being named IndyCar Rookie of the Year and the winning the Tony Renna Rising Star Award. After a season at Newman/Haas Racing, he moved to Andretti Autosport and was with the team for three seasons, picking up three race wins in 2013, and seven podiums during his three years with the team.

Advertisement

Moving to Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for five seasons, Hinchcliffe’s first season with the team in 2015 ended abruptly, when he crashed during a practice session at the Indianapolis 500. He was impaled by a piece of suspension, but his life was saved by IndyCar’s safety team.

Returning to race the following season, Hinchcliffe picked up his only career pole position at the same race where his life nearly ended a year ago, the Indianapolis 500. He ended up finishing seventh in the race, but it was still a remarkable achievement. Hinchcliffe picked up 10 more podiums (two of which were in his home race at the Honda Indy Toronto) with Schmidt Peterson, along with three wins.

Will Hinchcliffe be able to race his way to the chequered flag and become the greatest Oakville athlete?

Kara Lang vs. Vic Hadfield

Kara Lang

Kara Lang earned her senior Canadian debut in the 2002 Algarve Cup at the age of just 15 years, 130 days, which was a Canadian record. Two days later, she scored her first two international goals. She was also a member of the 2002 U-19 World Championships and was part of the team that lost the final against their American rivals in extra time.

The 2003 Women’s World Cup saw Lang make the team and play all six of Canada’s game, scoring a goal against Japan in the group stage and Sweden in the semi-finals. Team Canada would finish fourth in the World Cup. Lang helped Canada win the 2004 CONCACAF U-19 Qualifying tournament, and the team made the quarter-finals of the tournament.

She scored the fastest goal in competition history in the 2006 CONCACAF U-20 Qualifying tournament against Mexico, at four seconds. The team finished second to the U.S. Lang also made the 2008 Olympic team, scoring the winning goal against Argentina in the group stage. The team lost to the U.S. in the quarter-finals. She would retire from soccer in 2011 due to recurring ACL and knee injuries.

Will Lang score her way to the next round and become the greatest Oakville athlete?

Vic Hadfield

By the 1963-64 NHL season, Vic Hadfield had secured a place in the New York Rangers lineup as an enforcer. However, with enforcer Reggie Fleming already on the team, Hadfield concentrated more on scoring.

The famous GAG Line (which stood for “goal a game”) was formed featuring Hadfield, Jean Ratelle, and Rod Gilbert. From the 1967-68 to the 1975-76 seasons, he never scored less than 20 goals a season. The two-time NHL All-Star was made captain in 1971, and his first season as captain was his best. He became the first Ranger, and only sixth NHL player, to score 50 goals in a season, finishing fourth in league scoring.

The GAG Line scored 139 goals and 325 points to help the Rangers to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. Hadfield retired after three injury-troubled seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins near the end of the 1975-76 season. Hadfield currently ranks ninth in all-time Rangers scoring & third in penalty minutes, and his number was retired by the Rangers in 2018.

Will Hadfield shoot his way to the quarter-finals and become the greatest Oakville athlete?

Click here to cast your votes. You can also check out OakvilleNews.Org’s Twitter page and cast your vote here.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

athlete, Damon Allen, greatest of all time, James Hinchcliffe, Kara Lang, Oakville, Sports, Vic Hadfield