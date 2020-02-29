The Invisible Man: Movie Review

Dylan J. Mayberry is an aspiring actor and has a strong passion for film. He was born in Brampton Ontario and has recently moved to Oakville. He is a graduate of Acting for Film & Television from Niagara college.

We’ve all done it. We’ve all heard sounds in the night that makes us feel like someone, or something is with us, but we can’t see them. It’s one of the most terrifying feelings, like you’re being watched. And it’s one that The Invisible Man is so incredibly good at capturing and instilling in its audience.

While not the kind of horror that will haunt you afterwards for days. This film tells a great story about abuse and the struggles of a survivor that keeps you engaged from moment one. Held up by its fantastic lead character and its deft use of camera to create and build tension, the film works all the way throughout, even passed its slightly sloppy final act.

After a daring escape from her toxic and violent boyfriend Adrian, Cecilia is terrified to even step outside. But upon news of his apparent suicide things begin to look up. That is until things start feeling weird. From curtains moving to knives falling off the counter, Cecilia can’t shake the feeling that Adrian is still alive, and perhaps way closer to her than before.

Surprise

Starting things off as usual we have the acting. The performances in this film are outstanding. Particularly Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia, who manages to deliver the story almost single-handedly with ease. Going from empathetic to hilarious, terrified to confident effortlessly. She keeps you hooked all the way through to final seconds of the film.

Lifting up the powerhouse performances is the stellar camera work. Many of the shots are from security cameras or down the hall of a house. Constantly leaving you with the feeling that someone, other than you is watching these characters.

Numerous moments in the film shoot the tension up to the max and then hold you there for so long. It’s almost exhausting how long you are left in adrenaline inducing heights, and that’s a good thing. You almost never get a moment to relax, playing into the real paranoia of some invisible presence being a persistent threat.

The only time the movie loses its stealthy footing is in its climax. Where, without spoilers, it seems to drop its masterful storytelling in exchange for some spectacle. And while it is a very visually appealing scene, it doesn’t entirely follow the logic of the rest of the film.

The Verdict

Fans of psychological thrillers like Hush or to a lesser degree last year’s The Lighthouse will thoroughly love this film. Though content warning, those who may not be able to handle subjects like abuse and gaslighting may want to consider staying back this time. Or just prepare yourself for a bit of a rough ride.

It’s impossible to see through this Invisible Man. Watch out, you never know who’s watching.

The Invisible Man

9 out of 10.

2 hrs 4 mins. Thriller Horror.

Written and Directed by Leigh Whannell

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, and Harriet Dyer.

Now Playing at Film.ca Cinemas, Cineplex Winston Churchill & VIP, and Cineplex Oakville & VIP.

