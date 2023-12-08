The 2023 Oakville News Holiday Gift Giving Guide

The holidays can be a stressful time, with all the parties, and activities, and having to find time to source out that perfect gifts for your loved ones. It can bring you to the brink.

This festive season we wanted to offer you a sneak peak at some fantastic deals in Oakville that you might not have already thought of.

Experiences can create memories that will last a life time, and our first offering is from iFly Oakville, conveniently located at Winston Churchill and the QEW you can't miss this monolithic structure and once you walk through the doors you will be in for something you won't get anywhere else.

Bluhoho in Downtown Oakville have just the gift for the woman in you life who sparkles with her own magic every day.

Bluboho specialize in handcrafted jewelry that marks lifes special moments. With a focus on environmentalism, artistry, and contemplation this item is exactly that.

This 14k recycled gold necklace has an ethically sourced rose cut diamond centre and is inspired by the awe-inspiring supernova phenomena. with a luminosity one billion times that of the sun, supernovas represent all that is possible when we ignite the true potential of the soul and burn our very brightest.

We all have that one person in our life who fancies themselves a master in the kitchen, Nicety's on Lakeshore has just the gift for that culinary wizard.

The Wüsthof Classic Asian Utility Knife features a uniquely curved straight edge blade, which allows it to be used as both a mini chef's knife and a paring blade.

Whether you're up at the cottage or lounging out by the pool nothing beats a Muskoka Chair, and the Original Muskoka Chair Company is actually located right here in Oakville just off Bronte Road on Speers.

This year they have a fantastic sale going on and all in stock chairs are $50.00 off, and name engraving is available.

starrdigital.com

Enhance your style with the allure of flexible jewellery while embracing effortless elegance and superior comfort with our Knar Jewellery Signature 18kt Gold Diamond Rondelle Bangles.

Available in 18kt white, yellow, and rose gold for $2,835.00 each

Film.Ca Cinemas has the perfect gift for that sentimental person in your life, if you have photos, film, or videos from older formats that you can no longer access, or are getting worn out, the Film.Ca Digital Works team would love to hear from you!

For work or personal memories like a wedding on VHS or projector slides, a childhood Super 8 film, or nostalgic photo albums. They want to help you preserve them by creating a digital copy for easier storage and viewing for years to come.

They offer a full on-site digital conversion service. No shipping of your items to other 3rd party companies and all work is digitized in-house at Film.Ca Cinemas!

Book a consultation and receive a free quote. www.film.ca

× Expand BoxOffice Website Events Banner - 20

World famous Oakville-based designer Anu Raina creates some of the most eye catching garments you've ever laid eyes on. Her showroom in downtown Oakville pumps out garments for the whole world to enjoy.

This Limited edition "No prejudice scarf" which is inspired by the current events around the world. It says, "One Planet One Race. Say no to prejudice and yes to love for love is the only answer. " It is 100% Silk Twill, and 42" x 42". And it's only $199

Thanks for reading our Holiday Gift Giving Guide, and from everyone at Oakville News we want to wish nothing less than peace and joy, to you and yours this festive season.

If you're still stuck after all this you could always get a subscription to Oakville News!