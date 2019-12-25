Things to do on Boxing Day 2019 in Oakville

By Nolan A Machan
Wednesday, December 25, 2019 10:00 am · 0 Comments
Boxing Day 2019 in Oakville is when pretty much everything that isn’t government is open. Here are a few ideas for you to consider from shopping, eating, drinking, to getting some exercise.
All the shops of Oakville in Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village, and Bronte Village can be open on Boxing Day. It is a busy day for the retailers who are looking to spread good cheer by offering excellent deals. You’ll want to head out early to make sure they don’t run out of stock.
If you haven’t your fill yet, our restaurants will be open. According to Tripadvisor Oakville has 399 restaurants. It is a great day to have brunch with friends and family that you didn’t have an opportunity to see on Christmas Day.
Unfortunately the community centre’s will be closed on Boxing Day 2019. However, depending on the weather you can still get out. Oakville has 200 kilometres of walking/hiking trails. In fact once you are out on some of our trails you would have no idea that you were in the middle of a town.
If we are lucky enough we maybe able to enjoy skating outside. Oakville has 11 outdoor rinks. Don’t forget your helmet. Here is a complete list of our outdoor rinks. You can check Oakville.ca to see if they are open.
Also Oakville’s YMCA is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
There is lots to do Boxing Day 2019 in Oakville. Enjoy the day.
