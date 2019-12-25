Things to do on Boxing Day 2019 in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Oakville has 200 kilometres of walking/hiking trails. In fact once you are out on some of our trails you would have no idea that you were in the middle of a town.

Advertisement

Boxing Day 2019 in Oakville is when pretty much everything that isn’t government is open. Here are a few ideas for you to consider from shopping, eating, drinking, to getting some exercise.

Shopping

All the shops of Oakville in Downtown Oakville, Kerr Village, and Bronte Village can be open on Boxing Day. It is a busy day for the retailers who are looking to spread good cheer by offering excellent deals. You’ll want to head out early to make sure they don’t run out of stock.

Eating & Drinking

If you haven’t your fill yet, our restaurants will be open. According to Tripadvisor Oakville has 399 restaurants. It is a great day to have brunch with friends and family that you didn’t have an opportunity to see on Christmas Day.

Getting Exercise

Unfortunately the community centre’s will be closed on Boxing Day 2019. However, depending on the weather you can still get out. Oakville has 200 kilometres of walking/hiking trails. In fact once you are out on some of our trails you would have no idea that you were in the middle of a town.

If we are lucky enough we maybe able to enjoy skating outside. Oakville has 11 outdoor rinks. Don’t forget your helmet. Here is a complete list of our outdoor rinks. You can check Oakville.ca to see if they are open.

Also Oakville’s YMCA is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

There is lots to do Boxing Day 2019 in Oakville. Enjoy the day.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Boxing Day 2019, Hiking, Ice Skating, Outdoor Skating Rinks, Restaurants, Shopping, Things to Do, What is open in Oakville