Thomas Merton opens registration for adult module 2 programs

× Expand SchoolChairs

Registration has opened for Module 2 of the Adult Day Credit Program offered by the Thomas Merton Centre for Adult & Continuing Education.

The Thomas Merton Centre’s Adult Day Credit Program offers high school credit courses throughout the school year in six modules from September to June. Module 2 begins this year on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Each module is six weeks long and allows students to earn up to 2 credits per module. In one year, students may earn up to 12 credits plus earn maturity credits through PLAR (if applicable.)

The Thomas Merton Centre for Adult & Continuing Education says they offer, "a variety of programs for students and adult learners across Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville." Marketing for the Centre says they teach over 10,000 students each year.

The school offers full credit courses for current secondary students, academic upgrading, newcomers, language instruction and skills programs.

"At Thomas Merton, we take great pride in supporting our students academically by creating a learning environment that is inclusive, welcoming, and safe. More specifically, we are committed to creating academic opportunities for a better tomorrow," says Dr. Gino Montanari, Principal of the Thomas Merton Centre for Adult & Continuing Education.

"We understand that our students come to Thomas Merton with a variety of rich life experiences and that they want a school that provides a unique approach, tailored to the needs of each learner. This is what we provide through our Adult Day Credit Program every single day."

Montanari adds, "Our two-step online registration process allows students and their families to seek advice from our experienced guidance counsellors. The counsellors can help create custom learning plans for our students based on their needs."

Interested students and their families can attend an Open House on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at the Thomas Merton Adult and Continuing Education Centre located at 255 Modern Road in Oakville.

The Open House will offer an opportunity to tour the school, meet with school Guidance Counsellors, and ask questions.

To learn more about the Adult Day Credit Program at Thomas Merton Centre for Adult & Continuing Education Centre, you can visit their website online here.