Thursday, January 2nd 2020 Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on Thursday, January 2nd 2020? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

Have fun planing the second day of 2020!

Oakville Events: Thursday, January 2nd 2020

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with the temperature reaching a high of 6.

Night-time: Cloudy with a chance of rain and a low of plus 4.

Wind speed: 20 with gusts reaching 50 km/h which creates a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 20 to 30 per cent.



OTM Oakville Toastmasters: St. Simon's Anglican Church: 8:00 am - 11:00 am



Family Storytime: Oakville Public Library, Central Branch: 10:00 am - 10:30 am



Family Storytime: Oakville Public Library, Iroquois Ridge: 10:00 am - 10:30 am



Outdoor Skating: Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm



Family Storytime: Oakville Public Library - 16 Mile: 10:15 am - 10:45 am



Agouti Sky - Georgia Dickie: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm



Family Storytime: Oakville Public Library, Iroquois Ridge: 11:00 am - 11:30 am



Beolle: Laurie Kang: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Holiday Swim: Glen Abbey Community Centre: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm



Blood Donor Clinic: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm



Exploration Station: Oakville Public Library, Clearview Branch: 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm



Winter Break 2019 Free Skating: River Oaks Community Center: 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm



Optimist Club's Skate for Socks: Canlan Ice Sports Centre: 5:15 pm - 6:15 pm



Oakville Hornets vs Guelph Jr Gryphons - Senior Women's AA: Joshua Creek Arenas: 9:30 pm - 11:00 pm



There are lots of events taking place on Thursday, January 2nd 2020. Have fun planning your first day of the new year.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

