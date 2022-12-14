Tips for a fire-safe holiday season

× Expand Oakville Fire Department

With the holiday season upon us, the Oakville Fire department is reminding residents to be merry, be bright, but also be fire safe.

Throughout December, the Fire Prevention team will be out in the community at a number of events across Oakville sharing tips on how to stay fire safe during the holidays.

Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault says, "Oakville Fire is advising residents to be cautious with holiday lights and decorations, avoid unattended cooking, and ensure that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are in good working condition."

"Our OFD Fire Prevention Officers will be available at multiple locations this month," continues Boissonneault, "to share safety tips and resources for a fire-safe holiday season."

The Fire Prevention team will have an information booth at Oakville Place from December 9 to 11 during mall hours and Sparky will be sharing safety tips at the following recreation skating events:

River Oaks Community Centre, 2400 Sixth Line, Saturday, December 17 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Glen Abbey Community Centre, 1415 Third Line, Sunday, December 18 from 3:30-5 p.m. and Wednesday, December 28 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Trafalgar Park Community Centre, 133 Rebecca St, Sunday December 18 from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Friday, December 23 from 2:45-4:15 p.m.

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Tuesday, December 27 from 12:45-2:15 p.m.

Oakville Fire and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council have partnered with CJYE 1250 AM and CJMR 1320 AM to promote fire safety messages from December 12 – 23, 2022. Listen daily for a chance to win one of 24 fire safety prize packages offered through the stations.

For a safe holiday season, please consider these safety tips:

If using fresh-cut trees, make sure to water them daily

Check your holiday decorations and replace frayed or damaged cords

Be sure not to overload extension cords as they will overheat

Keep holiday decorations at least one metre away from space heaters or other heating sources

Go flameless and use battery operated candles

If you choose to use candles, be sure to blow them out before you leave the room

Keep matches and lighters out of the reach and sight of children

When using lights outdoors ensure they are rated for outdoor use

Test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly to ensure they are working

Develop and practise a home fire escape plan with everyone in your home

Stay in the kitchen when cooking

For some new holiday-themed fire safety videos and more tips, keep an eye on Facebook, Twitter and visit the Fire Events and Holiday Fire Safety pages.