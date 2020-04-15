Town Council observes COVID-19 physical distancing

Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government.

Oakville’s Town Council went virtual last week for a special meeting to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to pandemic physical distancing guidelines, most of the Councillors attended the meeting through video conference call. Only Mayor Burton and some representatives from city staff were present in Council chambers.

The meeting focused on physical distancing rules, new mayoral powers and government operations going forward.

Town Council Meeting cancellations

Town Council has cancelled most special committee meetings until the end of June. It will now only convene regular committee meetings and sometimes special Council meetings that deal with COVID-19. The meetings that were cancelled include those that deal with Oakville Development, Accessibility, Heritage and the Budget.

Although these cancellations could postpone decisions about summer budgeting and development, Mayor Burton sees June as a premature time to discuss these issues in the first place.

The Council meeting agenda will now be available only four days ahead of time instead of the usual ten. Four days will allow the Town to provide more up to date information on COVID-19, which is changing all the time.

Committee meetings are now being streamed live on Youtube on the Town of Oakville’s account. A report to the Council from the Town Clerk says that continuing meetings is “essential to ensure accountability to Oakville Residents.” The Council will use Youtube “to maintain an open and transparent public awareness.”

These changes are based on parts of the 2020 Municipal Emergency Act.

In-person delegations (Oakville citizens addressing Council) have been cancelled. Oakvillians must now email their questions or statements to the Town Clerk (townclerk@oakville.ca) by noon of the meeting day.

New mayoral powers

…to give absolutely clarity to our Emergency Plan. As we see things come in the future, the Mayor has the ability to act very quickly to put those in place. – Acting CAO Jane Clohecy

Town council unanimously passed a by-law that increases the powers of Oakville’s Mayor until the state of emergency is over.

Mayor Burton can now create by-laws without waiting for the approval from a Council Meeting. The creation of these new Mayoral powers were authorized by Oakville’s Emergency Control Group (ECG). The ECG is a group of the heads of town industries who get their powers from the 2013 Oakville Emergency Plan.

The ECG includes members from different town departments and are organized into Functional Teams (FT).

All new by-laws under this authority must be recommended by Oakville’s ECG and cannot be against the law. The Mayor must also must notify Town Council at least 24 hours before passing a by-law with these new powers.

Oakville’s Acting Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Jane Clohecy says that the move is “to give absolutely clarity to our Emergency Plan. As we see things come in the future, the Mayor has the ability to act very quickly to put those [by-laws] in place.”

Town Council on Lease Forgiveness

The Council also voted on and passed a recommendation to the Town Solicitor to forgive rent from its tenants who cannot enter their place of business because of mandatory closures. This decision applies only to tenants of city community centres and facilities.

A motion was proposed to forgive the rent of all of Oakville’s commercial renters or to at least waive evictions for the duration of the pandemic. Councillor Jeff Knoll and Councillor Dave Gittings among others mentioned that they have been hearing from constituents, some of which are “literally terrified.”

The Council agreed to postpone the decision until their next meeting. This will give the Town of Oakville time to assess the financial impact of such a decision. The next meeting will occur on Thursday April 23 and will be streamed live on Youtube at 9:30 AM.

Physical distancing enforcements

A lengthy topic of discussion at the Council meeting was about enforcement of new physical distancing by-laws. There have lately been a few highly covered examples of Oakville citizens breaking the distancing by-laws.

The Council discussed possible improvements to the clarity of their instructions to Oakville. By-law officers have issued many warnings in Oakville over the past few weeks. Even with these warnings, people have been gathering in groups and trash has been dumped in parks (including PPE).

The Council agreed that Oakville should continue to work on its messaging and begin to dole out fines and consequences.

“The difficulty with guidelines is that they are inherently suggestions,” says Ward 1 Town Councillor Sean O’Meara. “Laws are beginning to catch up with the guidelines, because people aren’t following the guidelines.”

CAO Clohecy informed Council that the city will continue to educate the people of Oakville but will move rapidly into ticketing people who are violating by-laws.

Councillor Pavan Parmar of Ward 7 was vocal about the need for consequences for those who break physical distancing rules. She says this “came as a representation of many residents who have continuously voiced their concerns about people ignoring social distancing rules.”

“Everybody has to do their part,” she says. “We need to work together to stop the spread, and that starts with taking the direction from public health seriously. And if not, facing the consequences.”

If Oakville residents need instruction on the guidelines and laws concerning physical distancing and COVID-19 they can visit websites for Oakville, Halton or Ontario.

Town Council on Essential businesses

Council received a report on the impact that shutdowns are having on Oakville’s non-essential construction projects. Construction projects not related to providing essential services or city infrastructure repair have likely been cancelled. Residential construction projects can continue as long as permitting or construction occurred before April 4, 2020

If there is confusion over what businesses are deemed essential, Oakville citizens must research provincial resources as this is the branch of government that makes the decisions.

Mayor’s plea during COVID-19

The Council meeting ended with Mayor Burton directly addressing the people of Oakville.

“I am so pleased and proud with 99.9 per cent of the town,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of physical distancing in order to avoid flooding the capacity at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

“To the handful… of people who just do not seem to get it… and [who are] causing extra work and hurting the neighbourhoods of you’re fellow residents. I shake my head and wonder what you’re using for brains. I beg you to smarten up and stay safer and help protect the capacity of our hospital.”

To those members of the public who need help and cannot find it, if all else fails contact me (mayor@oakville.ca) and I will connect you… before you give up, give me a try. – Mayor Rob Burton

By-laws passed

2020-55 Enforcing physical distancing in the Town of Oakville during the state of emergency

2020-57 Delegating authority to the Mayor during the COVID-19 emergency

2020-53 Confirming proceedings of the meeting

All votes were carried unanimously.

