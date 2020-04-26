Town Council discusses Pandemic Recovery Plan

Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government.

Oakville’s Town Council discussed its Pandemic Recovery Plan at its second virtual meeting on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The proceedings were live streamed on the Town of Oakville’s Youtube Channel starting at 9:30 AM. Other topics discussed included rent forgiveness and flood preparation construction.



A report submitted to Council stated that it may be time for Oakville to “begin recovery planning.” The same report cautioned that emergency measures will need to stay in place for the immediate future. The Town decided on a five phase pandemic response during their April 8, 2020 Special Council meeting. Oakville is now in phase two of its COVID-19 response plan.

Phase three of the Pandemic Recovery Plan runs from May to mid-June. The strategy will deal with providing important services during the recovery such as: planning, building and development applications.

Oakville may begin opening facilities in early July 2020 if the community continues to adhere to physical distancing guidelines (2 meters).

Acting Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Jane Clohecy said that the Town is taking all its advice from Provincial and Federal health authorities. Clohecy said that even though COVID-19 cases may have peaked in Canada and Oakville, there needs to be a big reduction in cases before the economy can be reopened. She said that around 200 cases a day in the province is a rough goal.

Halton created the Mayors’ Recovery Coordination Group to deal with the recovery planning of which Mayor Burton is a member.

Help in the meantime

Pandemic Recovery Plan also deals with measures to help the community and aims to limit the damage revenue shortfalls will have on Oakville’s economy.

COVID-19 Community Assistance

overdue tax penalties will be deferred until June 30

parking and transit will be free

establishment of Mayor’s Economic Task Force to help local business

Town of Oakville’s Financial Mitigation Measures

Providing only critical and essential services to reduce Town costs

50% reduction in Town’s spring workforce

Delaying of some Town projects to free up funds

Use of some of 2019 surplus money

The shortfall is expected to be around $19 million

Council also agreed to endorse an appeal to Federal government for “urgent emergency funding” for transit systems. They believe funding is needed to deal with the big hit to revenue during the pandemic.

Out of caution, Council cancelled the Canada Day Celebrations and the Oakville Children’s Festival.

“We have looked at our recovery right to the end of the year, so we can anticipate what may be the issues over that time,” said CAO Clohecy.

Rent Forgiveness during COVID-19

Town Council also approved a plan to forgive certain rent payments by commercial tenants in Oakville. The Town will defer rent for commercial buildings starting retroactively from April 1st. The deferments will last until 30 days after pandemic closures are lifted. This is an amendment to a previous By-law that only applied to tenants in Town facilities.

Pandemic Commercial Rent Relief Program

Only commercial renters whose day-to-day business has been affected by closures of non-essential businesses will have their rent deferred. This measure won’t apply to residential rent.

Commercial Tenants must pay the rent back month by month for two years after the deferral ends. There will be no interest for the first year but a 3% rate for the second.

“It’s because of hardship,” said Mayor Burton. “They’re being offered it if they have hardship.”

A Council vote carried the amendment unanimously.

Flooding Restoration Work

Town Council also approved $310,000 for flood priority areas around Oakville. Every spring, areas around Lake Ontario are in danger of flooding. This can cause damage to infrastructure as well as private property.

Basement flooding mitigation in Oakville

Council also stated that no special permits be issued for Coronation Park and all picnic permits at least 45 days in advance.

Flood damage report

If funds are needed to help flooding prevention projects, money can be moved from other projects and accounts within the municipal government.

By-law about Town Council Rules

Town Council also discussed some By-law amendments to how it will operate going forward during the pandemic.

Procedure By-law for Council

Ward 6 Councillor Tom Adams and Ward 1 Councillor Sean O’Meara objected to the previous rules over the issue of meetings possibly going too late.

“No good decisions get made at midnight,” said Councillor O’Meara. “This will put a lot of tired eyes on a lot of things that probably need a lot more diligence.” O’Meara requested that votes be put to a two thirds majority in order to pass after 10:30 PM. A Council vote carried this amendment.

Councillor Janet Haslett-Theall from Ward 3 then asked if information concerning Council meetings could be released more than 48 hours ahead of time. This would provide the public with more time to read them. A vote then also carried this amendment.

After these changes, the motion was carried with one objection from Ward 6 Councillor Tom Adams.

2019 Town Financial Report

The Council received a report detailing the financial results of the 2019 year (can be found here). Oakville had a net surplus of $4.48 million in 2019. The Town will now use those funds in part to deal with losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and place the rest into general reserve accounts.

Halton Court Services Business Plan

Later, Council received a report about expected revenue for Oakville from the Halton Court Services (HCS). During the shutdown, the money coming into HCS will be substantially lower but so will expenses. Oakville is expected to receive $994 thousand from HCS and will contribute $50 thousand into the Town Reserve Fund.

Halton Court Services Revenue Report

Expenses for Councillors and Mayor

Council received a report which logs the expense funds that will be paid to each member, including the Mayor. The 2019 budget accounted for all the money provided.

Council Expense Report

Building Code Process Changes

The Council received a report that details a plan for improving the Town’s building code system. The report deals mostly with new online application options and hiring new officials to process approvals. The report will be forwarded to Federal and Provincial members of parliament and can be found here.

The Council received a report on provincial Bill 108 which deals with housing, development and other items.

Discussions deferred to be discussed later

Receipt of an Oakville Enterprises Corporation Update Report

Receipt of an E.J. James Public School Road Traffic and Construction Report

By-Laws Passed

amendment to increase the amount of signatures required on town banking transactions (By-law 2020-046)

amended By-law dictating how Town Council meetings will work, including when information is released to the public (By-law 2020-011)

$300 penalty for Personal Protective Equipment littering (By-law 2020-059; PASSED April 9)

Tags:

Acting Chief Administrative Officer, April 23 2020, Canada Day Cancellation, Commercial Rent Relief, COVID-19 Pandemic, Jane Clohecy, July 2020, Lake Ontario Flood Mitigation, Mayor Rob Burton, Mayors' Recovery Coordination Group, Oakville Children's Festival, Oakville Town Council, Oakville Town Councillors, Pandemic Economic Recovery Plan, State of Emergency, thomas desormeaux, Town of Oakville Council Meeting Decisions