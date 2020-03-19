Town focuses on delivering Essential & Critical services

The Town of Oakville press releases are prepared by various departments.

Advertisement

As part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and based on the advice being provided by the Medical Officer of Health, the town announced today that it is scaling back the delivery of non-essential services. All essential and critical services will be maintained to ensure the safety of the community. The town previously announced the closure of all town facilities.

“While we recognize the inconvenience that this change may mean for some residents, the safety of our community and our staff has to be our primary focus,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “We will continue to adjust our operations according to the recommendations of health authorities to reduce the ability of the pandemic to spread.”

Essential and/or critical services remaining operational are those that:

Required to meet legislative requirements

Support employee and public safety and security

Enable critical business services and supports

Protect and operate vital infrastructure

Necessary to keep essential services operating fulfill contractual, legal and financial obligations

“Staff has done a thorough assessment of the services required to keep our community safe and supported,” said the town’s Acting CAO, Jane Clohecy. “Examples of essential services include the public safety services delivered by Oakville Fire, Roads and Works, Parks and Open Spaces, and Municipal Enforcement, as well as Oakville Transit, ServiceOakville, and key support services.”



Oakville Transit Status

Oakville Transit will continue to operate. As of Monday March 23, 2020 Transit will operate at a reduced Sunday level of service between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. given the current overall reduction in ridership. Transit buses will also begin rear door boarding effective immediately to maintain social distancing. Residents should visit OakvilleTransit.ca for specific route information.



Economic Development Status

The town’s Economic Development department will also remain operational to continue to provide information and support to the business community during these challenging times.



Council & Committee Meetings Status

Mayor Rob Burton also announced that given the need to reduce public gatherings, and in accordance with the town’s Procedure By-law, the following meetings of Council and Committees would be postponed to their next regularly scheduled meeting dates:

Council – March 23, 2020 postponed to April 20, 2020

Heritage Oakville – March 24, 2020 postponed to April 14, 2020

Committee of Adjustment – March 31, 2020 postponed to April 14, 2020

Appeals Committee – April 2, 2020 postponed to May 7, 2020

Planning and Development Council – April 6, 2020 postponed to May 4

Property Standards Committee – April 28, 2020 postponed until further notice

COVID-19 remains and an evolving situation and the town continues to respond to the advice and direction provided by federal, provincial and regional governments, and their Medical Officers of Health.

ServiceOakville remains available at 905-845-6601 or service@oakville.ca to respond to community questions and requests for essential services.

For more information about service changes, facility closures and more, please visit https://www.oakville.ca/townhall/covid-19.html

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Appeals Committee, Committee Meetings Status, Committee of Adjustment, Council Meetings Status, Covid 19, Critical Services, Economic Development, Essential Services, Heritage Oakville, March 19 2020, Municipal Enforcement, Oakville Fire Department, Parks and Open Spaces, Planning and Development, Property Standards Committee, Roads and Works, ServiceOakville