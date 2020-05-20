Town opens more outdoor Amenities

By Town of Oakville
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
The Town of Oakville is working towards opening more outdoor amenities this week while maintaining provincial orders and following public health directions.
“Thanks to all of your efforts to stay home and stay safe for the last eight weeks, we’re in a position to safely and responsibly begin reopening. However, we must do our due diligence as many of these re-openings will require new safety protocols for users and staff. Our priority will remain the health and safety of our community,” said Mayor Rob Burton.
The following amenities will be reopening under new provincial COVID-19 safety protocols requiring two metre distancing during use and no groups of more than five, other than members of the same household:
All town-owned leash-free dog parks and their parking lots are now open.
Parking lots at popular waterfront parks are also opening today. This includes:
Residents are still encouraged to leave their cars at home and walk, bike or roll to your local neighbourhood park as much as possible.
Team sports or groups of more than five that are not part of the same household are still not permitted due to provincial emergency orders. The town is working with our sport organization partners to ensure there are plans in place to meet provincial guidelines and their sport governing body’s requirements. Members of sports organizations are encouraged to contact their local club about their plans to reopen.
The town has already successfully reopened park greenspaces, community gardens, town-owned cemeteries, boat storage facilities, the Bronte public boat launch ramp, and canoe and kayak launches in Bronte and Coronation Park.
Town amenities and spaces that remain closed at this time under provincial emergency order, include:
“We are committed to returning to a new normal as we move to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will take some time to reopen after any provincial announcements are made. We ask the community for your patience as we review the changes the province has made to the emergency order and ensure that reopening is safe,” said Chris Mark, director of Parks and Open Space.
