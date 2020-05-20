Town opens more outdoor Amenities

The Town of Oakville press releases are prepared by various departments.

The Town of Oakville is working towards opening more outdoor amenities this week while maintaining provincial orders and following public health directions.

“Thanks to all of your efforts to stay home and stay safe for the last eight weeks, we’re in a position to safely and responsibly begin reopening. However, we must do our due diligence as many of these re-openings will require new safety protocols for users and staff. Our priority will remain the health and safety of our community,” said Mayor Rob Burton.

What Outdoor Amenities Open

The following amenities will be reopening under new provincial COVID-19 safety protocols requiring two metre distancing during use and no groups of more than five, other than members of the same household:

All town-owned leash-free dog parks and their parking lots are now open.

Parking lots at popular waterfront parks are also opening today. This includes:

Tannery and Waterworks Park

Gairloch Gardens

Coronation Park

South Shell Park

Residents are still encouraged to leave their cars at home and walk, bike or roll to your local neighbourhood park as much as possible.

The Busby canoe and kayak launch ramp is being prepared to open the end of this week.

Publically accessible multi-use sport-fields (areas not locked and enclosed with fencing) are open to individuals and for casual play.

Picnic tables and benches are opening this week.

The town is preparing tennis and pickleball courts to open by the end of this week.

Skateboard parks are being prepared and are scheduled to open by the end of this week.

Basketball courts are being prepared to open early next week.

Team sports or groups of more than five that are not part of the same household are still not permitted due to provincial emergency orders. The town is working with our sport organization partners to ensure there are plans in place to meet provincial guidelines and their sport governing body’s requirements. Members of sports organizations are encouraged to contact their local club about their plans to reopen.

Outdoor Amenities already open

The town has already successfully reopened park greenspaces, community gardens, town-owned cemeteries, boat storage facilities, the Bronte public boat launch ramp, and canoe and kayak launches in Bronte and Coronation Park.

CLOSED Outdoor Amenities

Town amenities and spaces that remain closed at this time under provincial emergency order, include:

playgrounds and play structures (e.g. swings, slides, climbers)

outdoor exercise equipment

splash pads

public washrooms

town recreation centres and their parking lots – including swimming pools and skating rinks

sports fields for organized group sports

“We are committed to returning to a new normal as we move to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will take some time to reopen after any provincial announcements are made. We ask the community for your patience as we review the changes the province has made to the emergency order and ensure that reopening is safe,” said Chris Mark, director of Parks and Open Space.

We remind residents, when out:

Keep two metres away from others – about the length of a hockey stick

Do not gather in groups of more than five

Move to the right on pathways to make room for others to pass safely

Take your garbage home whenever possible

When you return home, wash your hands with soap and water

