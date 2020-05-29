Town Summer Recreation & Culture Programs Cancelled

New programs will be announced once Provincial approval given

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all previously scheduled Summer Recreation and Culture programming offered by the Town of Oakville, including camps for July and August, are cancelled. This includes all summer registered and drop-in programming for seniors, adults, youth, children, preschool, camps and aquatics.

Refunds will be automatically processed by the town. New program registration details will be announced as soon as the province removes restrictions and facilities can safely reopen.

“Council and I know how important our programs are to families and we have asked staff to be ready to implement new summer day camp programs once the Premier announces we can safely provide this service to the public,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “We’ve made the difficult decision to cancel our current programs as they were designed for a pre-COVID-19 climate. Parents can be assured that safety will be our top priority in developing a new camp program.”

Possible Summer Recreational Programs

Parents can be assured that safety will be our top priority in developing a new camp program

Subject to provincial approval to proceed, the Town of Oakville is looking at ways to offer a modified 2020 summer recreation and cultural programs.

Based on direction from provincial and local health authorities, the Town hopes to offer a scaled-back camp experience for children aged 4 to 12 at select community centres.

These camps will incorporate strict public health measures designed to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 with smaller group sizes to allow for physical distancing.

Staff is currently recommending reduced staff-to-camper ratios, dedicated camp leaders to guide activity transitions, and enhanced cleaning and screening procedures.

We hope to offer a new summer camp experience for those families who need it.

“We recognize that working remotely is not an option for everyone and that Oakville families will be struggling to find child care options,” said Julie Mitchell, acting director of the town’s Recreation and Culture department. “We want to support the community and while we cannot offer our full compliment of programming, we hope to offer a new summer camp experience for those families who need it.”

Summer Recreation Programs definitively not running

Close-contact and team activities such as sports leagues and Learn to Swim lessons will not be offered this summer. Information will be shared by email with all registered participants including refund information.

Once a new summer camps are formalized, the community will be informed.

There will be very few spaces in the programs that may be offered.

