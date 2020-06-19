// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

Town’s CampOak Registration starts June 25th

Photo credit: Andrew Seaman on Unsplash

To support Oakville families, the Town of Oakville released its CampOAK summer camp roster which follows the new provincial and regional public health and safety guidelines. It will offer a modified camp experience for children aged 4 to 12 at six community centres.

The summer camps will only be offered to Oakville residents. Online registration  opens on Thursday, June 25 at 9 A.M.. Camps begin the week of July 13.

CampOak health measures

These traditional-style day camps, developed in consultation with Halton Public Health, will incorporate strict public health measures designed to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

 

  • Maximum group sizes of 10 people to allow for physical distancing

 

  • Guided activity transitions

 

  • Enhanced cleaning and screening procedures

 

  • Off-ground trips and outside entertainment are not permitted

 

Spaces will be very limited to comply with the safety guidelines and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Camps will introduce new drop-off and pick-up procedures and each camp will have their own dedicated space.

Face coverings will be available to all staff in situations where physical distancing is not possible including First Aid, a child becoming ill or behavioural concerns. Special focus will be placed on health and safety, physical distancing, handwashing, and hygiene etiquette.

 

CampOak Details

 

CampOAK Tots  for Ages: 4-5

CampOAK is a new creative camp experience designed for maximum fun and safety for campers aged 4 to 5. This traditional-style day camp will offer outdoor recreation activities, active and quiet games, arts and crafts and nature-based exploration.  It runs from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM – REGISTER ONLINE

Cost: $220.05 per week per child

Themes:

Week 1: Jul 13-17 Superhero Showdown

Week 2: Jul 20-24 Jungle Adventure

Week 3: Jul 27-31 Journey through Space

Week 4: Aug 4-7 Carnival Spectacular (4 days)

Week 5: Aug 10-14 Superstarz

Week 6: Aug 17-21 Pirate Adventure

Week 7: Aug 24-28 Call of the Wild

Week 8: Aug 31-Sept 4 Blast from the Past

CampOAK  for Ages: 6-12

CampOAK is a new creative camp experience designed for maximum fun and safety for campers aged 6 to 12. This traditional-style day camp will offer outdoor recreation activities active and quiet games, arts and crafts and nature-based exploration. It runs daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM – REGISTER ONLINE

Cost: $220.05 per week per child

Please note campers will be divided into smaller cohorts by age.

Themes

Week 1: Jul 13-17 Superhero Showdown

Week 2: Jul 20-24 Jungle Adventure

Week 3: Jul 27-31 Journey through Space

Week 4: Aug 4-7 Carnival Spectacular (4 days)

Week 5: Aug 10-14 Superstarz

Week 6: Aug 17-21 Pirate Adventure

Week 7: Aug 24-28 Call of the Wild

Week 8: Aug 31-Sept 4 Blast from the Past

CampOak Locations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All other summer programs cancelled

All summer registered and drop-in programming for seniors, adults, youth, children, preschool, camps and aquatics remain cancelled. When permitted and safe to do so, additional indoor recreation activities will resume once all restrictions can be met.

The Town of Oakville’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of the community and town staff. There is a comprehensive recovery process in place that aligns with the Province’s gradual phased-in approach. As provincial guidelines are updated, the town will continue to look for opportunities to expand programming in a safe and responsible manner.

