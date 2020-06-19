Town’s CampOak Registration starts June 25th

To support Oakville families, the Town of Oakville released its CampOAK summer camp roster which follows the new provincial and regional public health and safety guidelines. It will offer a modified camp experience for children aged 4 to 12 at six community centres.

The summer camps will only be offered to Oakville residents. Online registration opens on Thursday, June 25 at 9 A.M.. Camps begin the week of July 13.

CampOak health measures

These traditional-style day camps, developed in consultation with Halton Public Health, will incorporate strict public health measures designed to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Maximum group sizes of 10 people to allow for physical distancing

Guided activity transitions

Enhanced cleaning and screening procedures

Off-ground trips and outside entertainment are not permitted

Spaces will be very limited to comply with the safety guidelines and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Camps will introduce new drop-off and pick-up procedures and each camp will have their own dedicated space.

Face coverings will be available to all staff in situations where physical distancing is not possible including First Aid, a child becoming ill or behavioural concerns. Special focus will be placed on health and safety, physical distancing, handwashing, and hygiene etiquette.

CampOak Details

CampOAK Tots for Ages: 4-5

CampOAK is a new creative camp experience designed for maximum fun and safety for campers aged 4 to 5. This traditional-style day camp will offer outdoor recreation activities, active and quiet games, arts and crafts and nature-based exploration. It runs from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM – REGISTER ONLINE Cost: $220.05 per week per child Themes: Week 1: Jul 13-17 Superhero Showdown Week 2: Jul 20-24 Jungle Adventure Week 3: Jul 27-31 Journey through Space Week 4: Aug 4-7 Carnival Spectacular (4 days) Week 5: Aug 10-14 Superstarz Week 6: Aug 17-21 Pirate Adventure Week 7: Aug 24-28 Call of the Wild Week 8: Aug 31-Sept 4 Blast from the Past Advertisement CampOAK for Ages: 6-12 CampOAK is a new creative camp experience designed for maximum fun and safety for campers aged 6 to 12. This traditional-style day camp will offer outdoor recreation activities active and quiet games, arts and crafts and nature-based exploration. It runs daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM – REGISTER ONLINE Cost: $220.05 per week per child Please note campers will be divided into smaller cohorts by age. Themes Week 1: Jul 13-17 Superhero Showdown Week 2: Jul 20-24 Jungle Adventure Week 3: Jul 27-31 Journey through Space Week 4: Aug 4-7 Carnival Spectacular (4 days) Week 5: Aug 10-14 Superstarz Week 6: Aug 17-21 Pirate Adventure Week 7: Aug 24-28 Call of the Wild Week 8: Aug 31-Sept 4 Blast from the Past CampOak Locations Glen Abbey Iroquois Ridge River Oaks Sixteen Mile Trafalgar Park Queen Elizabeth Park All other summer programs cancelled

All summer registered and drop-in programming for seniors, adults, youth, children, preschool, camps and aquatics remain cancelled. When permitted and safe to do so, additional indoor recreation activities will resume once all restrictions can be met.

The Town of Oakville’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of the community and town staff. There is a comprehensive recovery process in place that aligns with the Province’s gradual phased-in approach. As provincial guidelines are updated, the town will continue to look for opportunities to expand programming in a safe and responsible manner.

