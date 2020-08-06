Town’s Fitness Centres gradually reopen starting today

Advertisement

With Halton now in Stage 3 of Ontario’s Framework for Reopening the Province, the Town of Oakville is gradually reopening fitness centres for workout sessions by appointment only, starting with Glen Abbey and Iroquois Ridge on Friday, August 7. Trafalgar Park will reopen Monday, August 24, and Queen Elizabeth Park and River Oaks will reopen Tuesday, September 8.

“We recognize how eager residents are to get active again and we’re excited to welcome you back into our fitness centres,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “Enhanced safety measures will be in place to ensure the well-being of our residents and staff. All fitness centre users must follow our new guidelines, which includes successfully passing our COVID-19 screening process before entering the facility.”

As of Wednesday, August 5, workout sessions can be pre-booked up to one-week in advance at active.oakville.ca . Spaces for the 60 or 90 minute sessions are very limited to comply with safety guidelines and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individual admission for a workout session is $7.90 + tax for seniors and youth, and $9.90 + tax for adults and must be pre-paid online. In-person drop-ins, cash payments and complimentary passes are not accepted at this time.

Monthly fitness memberships will be available for purchase in mid-August for a September 8 start. All previous fitness memberships were cancelled with prorated refunds backdated to March 13, 2020. Please call 905-815-2000 for membership inquiries or support with alternate payment options.

The number of people allowed to workout at each fitness centre will depend on the capacity of the facility to maintain safe distancing. Participants are reminded to follow proper health precautions, including the use of a non-medical mask or face covering, use of hand sanitizer to clean hands frequently, practice physical distancing, and to stay home if feeling unwell.

In line with Halton Region’s mandatory mask by-law, participants are required to wear a mask when in common areas such as entering or exiting the building, walking to and from the fitness facility, or using the washroom facilities. Masks are not required when participants are actively working out, but can be worn if the participant chooses to.

Fitness centre users are encouraged to review the detailed Fitness Centre FAQs to ensure they are aware of the health and safety protocols in place, and to assess their comfort levels before pre-booking a workout time.

The town plans to offer group fitness drop-in programming and personal training sessions in the near future. Additional reopening plans will be shared with the public in the coming weeks.

Town of Oakville