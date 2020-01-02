Trafalgar Road Construction to last until December 2021

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

Trafalgar Road Construction project’s genesis was back in 2015, when it was decided that Trafalgar from Leighland Blvd to Hays Blvd needed rehabilitation. From 2016 to 2019 detailed plans were drawn up. Utilities were relocated from 2018 to 2019 and in November 2019 Halton Region award the construction contract. The construction is expected to last until December 2021.

Trafalgar Road Construction Improvements

Widen the Road Way from 4 lanes to 6 lanes

New Elements

Sidewalks

Off-road bike lanes

Bus stops and shelters

Traffic signals and street lights

Noise reduction walls

Landscaping

Elements to be Upgraded

Watermains

Stormwater main infrastructure

The project will also include the installation of an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). The purpose of ATMS is to reduce congestion in real-time.

During Construction

What residents and local businesses can expect during the Trafalgar Road Construction on a day-to-day basis:

Truck traffic: occasional increased truck traffic

Water: possible interruption to your water service as watermain work is completed

Waste Collection: waste collection schedule may need to be adjusted

Noise: scheduled in accordance with Oakville’s noise by-laws. Work done may occur outside of regular hours for technically challenging projects.

Vibration: noticeable vibration due to the work. As a precaution remove or secure objects on shelves and walls.

Dust and mud: The contractor is required to keep dust and mud contained.

Unit December 2020 the sidewalk on the west side will be closed.

Finally, expect two years of delays. You may want to consider using 6th Line or 8th Line as alternates.

Take Oakville Transit

If you are looking to just relax on your way home from the Oakville GO Station, you may want to consider taking one of the following Oakville Transit Routes:

The fewer cars on the road will result in less congestion and quicker commuting times.

Additional Information

Sign up for email updates on the Trafalgar Road Construction Project. For any additional questions email accesshalton@halton.ca or call 311.

You can also reach out to your Regional Councillors:

Ward 5 (River Oaks & College Park) is Jeff Knoll

Ward 6 (Joshua Creek, Wedgewood, and Falgarwood) is Tom Adams

They are your voice on Halton Regional Council. The region is responsible for this project.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

6th Line, 8th Line, Active Transit, Advanced Traffic Management System, ATMS, Bus Routes to Avoid Construction, Bus Shelters, Bus Stops, December 2021, Halton Region, Infrastructure, January 5 2019, Jeff Knoll, Landscaping, Noice reduction walls, oakville go station, Oakville Noise By-Law, Oakville Transit, Off-Road Bike Lanes, road widening, Sidewalks, Stormwater infrastructure, Street Lights, Tom Adams, Trafalgar Road Construction, Traffic Signals, Transit, transportation, Watermains, Who to contact Trafalgar Road Construction