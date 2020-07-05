Trio of teenagers arrested for robbery in Glen Abbey

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

On Saturday, July 4, 2020, the Halton Regional Police responded to a call about a robbery of two individuals by teenagers that occurred in the vicinity of the Glen Abbey Community Centre (Third​ Line and Glen Abbey Gate just south of Upper Middle Road), in Oakville. The robbery took place in the early morning.

The police determined that the victims were approached by three young males who demanded their personal belonging. When the two individuals refused, they were assaulted and the three young males stole their belongings. No weapons were used during the assault, and the victims did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of the assault.

With a description of the suspects the police searched the area. They quickly located and arrested the suspects, and recovered the stolen property.

The male suspects were all teenagers from Oakville (a 15 year-old, a 17 year-old and an 18 year-old). Each of the suspects were charged with robbery, and have since been released from custody.

In order to protect the identity of the two youths who were charged, the 18 year-old’s name will not be released.

How to provide witness information

Anyone with information regarding this robbery involving the three teenagers is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service’s 2 District (Oakville) Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

If you wish to stay anonymous tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law. Due to the presumption of innocence Oakville News does not published the name. Halton Regional Police Service does post the name on their website – however will not do so in accordance to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

