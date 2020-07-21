Tru Earth donates 300,000 laundry strips to Oakville Non-Profit

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Tru Earth, a environmentally friendly Vancouver-based laundry detergent company, is making a big donation to a global cause in Oakville. Tru Earth is donating 300,000 strips of eco-friendly laundry detergent to Oakville’s Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) for a project in Ghana.

HPIC is using this donation to support the Obaatanpa project in Ghana. But for Tru Earth, this donation is just part of their goal to donate two million loads of laundry supporting HPIC’s international aid effort (a milestone achieved last week.)

Tru Earth began donating their products in April in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they have made shipments to shelters, food banks and hospitals. This is the company’s first donation in Oakville.

“Our core value at Tru Earth is that consistent small action can lead to big change in the world,” says Brad Liski, the company’s co-founder. “We see this not as a choice but as our commitment to help make the world a better place.”

Oakville’s HPIC will facilitate the donation. They are also responsible for delivering the detergent to Ghana.

About the project Tru Health and HPIC is supporting

Ghana’s Obaatanpa project, which this supports, is a maternal and child health program focused on maternal, newborn and children’s health. The project is based in the Amansie West and South Districts of Ghana’s Ashanti region.

The project focuses on improving the capacity of nine health facilities throughout the Ashanti region. They provide services to pregnant women, mothers, newborn babies and young children. The 300,000 loads of laundry from Tru Health will aid the health of mothers and babies in area.

Liski hopes their donation will inspire other companies to do the same. “We urge other Canadian companies to come forward and help those most in need during this pandemic.”

The detergent is currently ready for shipment. More can be read about Tru Earth’s donation from their website here.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

coronavirus, Covid 19, Donations, Ghana, Health, Health Partners International of Canada, HPIC, Oakville, Obaatanpa Project, Tru Earth