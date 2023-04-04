Two drug traffickers arrested in Oakville

× Expand Openstreetmap Churchill Avenue and North Service Road East

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested two drug traffickers in Oakville.

Last month, officers from the Street Crime Unit of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau investigated drug transactions that were taking place near Churchill Avenue and North Service Road East.

A search warrant executed on Mar. 30, at a residence on Churchill Avenue, led to the seizure of a number of drugs. The search yielded:

Approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 10 grams of cocaine

Drug indicia including digital scales, packaging, Canadian currency, debt lists, etc.

Two (2) home-made conductive energy weapons

A prohibited switch-blade

A cannister of pepper spray

HRPS' seizure

66-year-old Henderson Bowen, from Oakville, was arrested and charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (2 counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Trafficking – Methamphetamine

46-year-old Jennifer Patrick, from Oakville, was arrested and charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (2 counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (2 counts)

Both the accused were released on Undertakings.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can call them by dialling 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.