Two Males Arrested, Weapons Seized After Robbery in Oakville

two males robbery march 27 2020

By

Sunday, March 29, 2020 11:40 am  ·  0 Comments

Two Males Arrested, Weapons Seized After Robbery in Oakville

Photo credit: HRPS

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Detective Sergeant B. Gabriel

Detective Sergeant B. Gabriel

Barrett Gabriel is a detective sergeant with the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Halton Regional Police Service.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

Two males have been arrested and face numerous robbery and weapons charges after a street robbery in Oakville.

On the evening of March 27, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service received a call regarding an altercation between several males outside a convenience store on Kerr Street in the Town of Oakville.

Officers attended the area and located one victim who was physically uninjured. The victim advised that he had been robbed of his skateboard by two suspects wielding a baseball bat, and that the suspects had fled the area in a motor vehicle. Officers located both suspects and the motor vehicle a short time later and placed the two males under arrest.

two males weapons seized

One of the weapons seized during the motor vehicle search; Photo credit: HRPS

A search of the two males’ motor vehicle revealed the following items:

  • 20 gauge semi-automatic shotgun
  • Two high capacity 20 gauge magazines
  • 9mm Sig Sauer black handgun
  • loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson silver hand gun
  • 9mm high capacity magazine
  • prohibited knife

18 year old teenager from Oakville is charged with:

  • Robbery with a weapon
  • Failing to comply with a Probation Order

 

20 year-old man from Oakville is charged with:

  • Robbery with a weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (3 Counts)
  • Possess a Firearm knowing serial number has been altered, defaced, removed or tampered with (2 Counts)
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm (2 Counts)
  • Breach of Firearms Regulation
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon and Ammunition

 

The two males have been held for a bail hearing.

People charged with a crime are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The names of the suspects is available on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.

Keep up-to-date on important local news. Get Oakville News delivered FREE to your inbox, subscribe HERE!

Tags:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed