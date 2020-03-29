Two Males Arrested, Weapons Seized After Robbery in Oakville

By Detective Sergeant B. Gabriel
Two males have been arrested and face numerous robbery and weapons charges after a street robbery in Oakville.
On the evening of March 27, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service received a call regarding an altercation between several males outside a convenience store on Kerr Street in the Town of Oakville.
Officers attended the area and located one victim who was physically uninjured. The victim advised that he had been robbed of his skateboard by two suspects wielding a baseball bat, and that the suspects had fled the area in a motor vehicle. Officers located both suspects and the motor vehicle a short time later and placed the two males under arrest.
A search of the two males’ motor vehicle revealed the following items:
18 year old teenager from Oakville is charged with:
20 year-old man from Oakville is charged with:
The two males have been held for a bail hearing.
People charged with a crime are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
The names of the suspects is available on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.
