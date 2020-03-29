Two Males Arrested, Weapons Seized After Robbery in Oakville

Barrett Gabriel is a detective sergeant with the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Halton Regional Police Service.

Two males have been arrested and face numerous robbery and weapons charges after a street robbery in Oakville.

On the evening of March 27, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service received a call regarding an altercation between several males outside a convenience store on Kerr Street in the Town of Oakville.

Officers attended the area and located one victim who was physically uninjured. The victim advised that he had been robbed of his skateboard by two suspects wielding a baseball bat, and that the suspects had fled the area in a motor vehicle. Officers located both suspects and the motor vehicle a short time later and placed the two males under arrest.

A search of the two males’ motor vehicle revealed the following items:

20 gauge semi-automatic shotgun

Two high capacity 20 gauge magazines

9mm Sig Sauer black handgun

loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson silver hand gun

9mm high capacity magazine

prohibited knife

18 year old teenager from Oakville is charged with:

Robbery with a weapon

Failing to comply with a Probation Order

20 year-old man from Oakville is charged with:

Robbery with a weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (3 Counts)

Possess a Firearm knowing serial number has been altered, defaced, removed or tampered with (2 Counts)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm (2 Counts)

Breach of Firearms Regulation

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon and Ammunition

The two males have been held for a bail hearing.

People charged with a crime are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The names of the suspects is available on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.

