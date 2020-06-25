fbpx // Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

Two Oakvilliens charged in Napier Crescent Shooting

By

Thursday, June 25, 2020 2:35 pm  ·  0 Comments

Two Oakvilliens charged in Napier Crescent Shooting

Photo credit: niu niu on Unsplash

The Halton Regional Police Service arrested two Oakville residents in connection with a shooting that took on May 29, 2020 on Napier Crescent in Oakville. Napier Crescent is located in College Park and runs north off Sewell Drive one block east of Montclair Drive.

Napier Crescent Shooting

Click for detailed map. © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA

On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Halton Regional Police executed two residential search warrants, one on Baronwood Drive in North-West Oakville and the other on Cedar Springs Road in Burlington. A third warrant was also executed on the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Seized Goods

Photo Credit: HRPS

As a result of the warrants, the following items were seized:

  • One .22 semi-automatic rifle

 

  • .22 calibre shell casings and ammunition

 

  • Quantities of cocaine, Xanax and MDMA

 

  • Digital scales, drug packaging and $625 in Canadian currency

 

Police have identified a 24 year-old man from Oakville as the person responsible for the shooting. He was arrested on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and held pending a bail hearing.

Charges

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, Xanax and MDMA

 

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance

 

  • Careless storage of a firearm

 

  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x3)

 

  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (x3)

 

  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)

 

  • Discharge firearm (x2)

 

  • Mischief endangering life (x2)

 

  • Fail to comply with probation (x3)

 

A 22 year old woman from  Oakville was also arrested on June 24th as part of the investigation; however at this time, investigators do not believe she was involved in the shooting.

Charges

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, Xanax and MDMA

 

  • Careless storage of a firearm

 

  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm

 

  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

 

  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

 

The woman was also held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police believe the shooting was targeted; however, do not believe the occupants that live at the residence were the intended targets.

Anyone with information in regards to the Napier Crescent shooting incident is asked to contact Detective Ron Wright of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.  “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please note that persons charged are not presumed innocent unless deemed guilty in a court of law. 

The names of the people charged are available on the Halton Regional Police Services website.

