United Way COVID-19 Emergency Fund – Please Donate

Brad Park is the President & CEO at United Way Halton & Hamilton. Prior to that he was the executive director of Brant United Way. He has his Bachelor of Arts in Management and Economics from the University of Guelph.

The generosity of our community continues to give me – and those in need – hope during this unprecedented time of crisis. Thank you to those who have contributed from their heart to the United Way COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Our community has risen to this challenge in so many ways.

The daily struggle for our community’s most vulnerable is real. Local agencies are working harder, and with less resources, in order to keep our social safety net intact during – and after – this pandemic.

Agencies are closing programs, such as critical day programs for seniors and, sadly, important mental health appointments have been cancelled. Food banks are running low on supplies and operating at reduced hours – with the stark reality of basic needs not even being met.

Imagine how difficult it is for those already living with challenges.

If you are considering a gift to your community to support the emergency response, please consider donating generously to United Way’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Your gift will go to work now, as well as in the aftermath of this crisis.

