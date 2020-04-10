Chris Stoate holds degrees from Cambridge University and the University of Toronto. He founded and operated LaserNetworks, an international IT services firm in the print space with a significant environmental contribution. Chris has an interest in public education and served on the Halton Learning Foundation Board and the United Way Board, chairing the Oakville United Way campaign in 2012. He has also been an Oakville Town Councillor.

No one will be surprised to learn that many are facing huge challenges imposed by the stay at home and social distancing guidelines aimed at flattening the curve to manage our way through this virulent epidemic.

If you have not been affected directly yourself or through worries about an afflicted loved one, or even the death of a family member, or financially or psychologically by isolation, you almost certainly know of friends, neighbours, tradespeople, service industry employees or gig workers, students counting on waiting jobs to get through school, older people who can’t see their grandchildren, people already facing mental health issues.

The Federal government has released $9,000,000 to the United Way which will provide $200,000 to our local United Way for Seniors assistance, very welcome and much needed resources at this critical time.

The choice of the United Way for these funds is evidence of the trust the Federal Government puts in the United Way’s judgement as to how and to whom, to which individuals and agencies, funds should be distributed. The United Way has a rigorous system in place to ensure funds are used to maximum effect where they are most needed.

If you have the capacity to be of help at this time, and you wonder how best to do so, consider the United Way Covid-19 Emergency Fund. The United Way supports agencies that have been carefully screened and knows where the need is greatest and donations can help most.

Federal funding is for seniors, and more is needed in that area. However, the United Way is seeking funds to help with:

Basic needs: ensuring people have food, hygiene products and baby supplies. Mental Health supports: this area is seeing a massive increase in demand as people lose jobs, face isolation and worry about financial security. Help for the vulnerable, including of course seniors. Increased demand on front-line community agencies.

If you can, please donate. How the most vulnerable among us fare in this emergency is the true reflection of the character of our community.

