Valentine's Day Gifts

For hundreds of years, Valentine's Day has been a time of gift giving between loved ones. Oakville merchants offer myriad ways for you to express your love and affection for the special person who enriches your life.

From flowers to spa gift certificates to jewellery and special items of clothing, our local shops and boutiques have everything you need. Shop in a welcoming Oakville environment and support your neighbours as they recover from the challenges of Covid to once again serve our community.

Local merchants don't only provide the goods and services we need, they sponsor local charities and children's sports and activities. This year, when you look for a way to express your love to that special someone, shop in one of Oakville's many wonderful shops and boutiques.

You'll be sure to find something to delight the object of your affection, and you'll be helping build a happy and prosperous Oakville community.

In the list below you will find florists, jewellers, fashion retailers and spas in your neighbourhood or in one of Oakville's shopping districts. Highlighted merchants also contribute to local news by supporting Oakville News with advertising.

Valentine's Day is about love: why not combine it with some local love and shop in Oakville this year.

South West

Bronte, West Bronte and Bronte Station:

Florists

Acorn Flowers, 2410 Lakeshore Road W., 905-847-1486

Photo by Cody Chan on Unsplash Roses

Margo's Flowers, 2419 Lakeshore Road W., 905-827-5878

Jewellers

European Time, 87 Bronte Road, 905-460-0687

South Central

Kerr Village and Southwest Oakville:

Florists

Floral Culture, 1470 Speers Road, 647-746-4694

Canada Flowers, 1470 Speers Road, 289-831-1033

The Floral Collective, 335 Kerr St., 905-337-5828

Ann's Flower Boutique, 427 Speers Road, 647-648-9726

Beauty and Wellness

Bloom Organic Spa, 457 Kerr St., 905-464-4429

Sweetie Nails and Spa, 488 Kerr St., 905-845-2828

Jewellers

J C's Jewellers, 362B Kerr St, 905-337-1444

Fashion

Country Road of Canada, 119 Kerr St., 905-338-2932: Country Road of Canada began in Niagara-on-the-Lake in the late '90s. Our concept is Luxury Lifestyle Living at its best. Catering to a clientele that has an appreciation for the timeless classics, we specialize in luxury brands from England, Ireland, France and Scotland for both men and ladies. We search for exclusive brands that offer European culture and lifestyle, from Yachting to Fly Fishing, Partridge Hunting to Highland games. Our tartan throws and kilts will cover any Clan, and offer a custom kilt making service whatever your tartan. We have a passion for what we purchase and hold love and gratitude for our clientele. Our products are important but building relationships with our clients is much more so. When you visit our new location in Kerr Village, we hope you will leave with a feeling of the best in Country Living and Lifestyle and fondly remember your visit to Country Road of Canada.

South East

Downtown, Old Oakville, South East Oakville, Clearview:

Florists

Floral Fashion Boutique, 77 Lakeshore Road W., 647-806-3153: The concept was founded in 2019 inspired by a desire to bring fresh seasonal desserts and flowers to the community. We specialize in large stemmed roses bouquets, preserved roses, chocolate dipped strawberries with authentic Belgian chocolate, and balloons.

GAYLORDS Fine Flowers, 2910 S. Sheridan Way, 905-257-5858: For Over 60 Years, GAYLORDS Has Been The Preferred Choice Among Those Who Value Elegant Designs, Exceptional Quality And Unrivalled Service. At GAYLORDS, We Believe In Providing The Very Best To Our Clients. We Are Committed To Delivering Extraordinary First Class Floral Design With Outstanding Floral Product. We Are A Boutique Florist Working From A Design Studio. For Valentine’s Day, Please Order At Least 48 Hours Prior To Delivery To Avoid Disappointment.

Fiori Oakville, 179 Lakeshore Road E., 905-844-4112

Flower Deco, 35 Lakeshore Road W., 905-337-0968

Moon's Flowers, 107 Dunn St., 905-582-8988

Oakville Florist Shop, Maplegrove Village, 511 Maplegrove, 905-849-8885

True Flowers, 118 Lakeshore Road W., 905-337-3178

Beauty and Wellness

× Expand Spa Pleasures

Pure + Simple OM, 1140 Winston Churchill Blvd., #3, 905-829-2055: Pure + Simple OM is an all-natural skincare + wellness spa for clients looking for services + products consistent with their healthy lifestyle. Our natural + high tech facials are designed with a holistic approach to achieving professional results. Our skin experts will provide fact-based advice + customized recommendations to support you on your skincare journey. Mention you saw us in Oakville News to redeem 15% off your first facial or product purchase at Pure + Simple OM.

Beauty Institute, 361 Cornwall Road, 289-291-0168

Epiphany Spa and Wellness, 1400 Cornwall Road, 905-815-1771

Hand and Stone Massage, Maplegrove Village, 511 Maplegrove, 289-837-3838

Indulgence, 288 Lakeshore Road E., 905-844-1551

Monterella Boutique and Spa, 92C Dunn St., 905-844-4343

Rosewater Spa, 156 Church St, 905-338-7724

Venus Medical Spa, 92 Lakeshore Road W., 905-338-2221

Zenbar Healing Studio, 487 Cornwall Road, 905-844-4800

Jewellers

Avalon Fine Jewellery, 177 Lakeshore Road E., 905-338-0821

Knar Jewellery Oakville, 321 Cornwall Road, 905-815-8777: Knar Jewellery is a family-owned business, specializing in fine jewellery, watches and accessories by top brands, such as Rolex, Jacob & Co., Chopard, Grand Seiko, Breitling, IsabelleFa, Hearts on Fire® diamonds, as well as a select group of contemporary European and North American designers.Our services include custom-designed jewellery, timepiece & jewellery repairs, restorations and in-house appraisals.

Oakville Jewellery, 255 Lakeshore Road E., 905-845-5600

Fashion

× Expand Fashion for Valentine's

Anu Raina Design, 174D Lakeshore Road E., 416-452-0546: Internationally renowned Anu Raina brings her fashion to her Oakville home in a downtown shop where you can find one-of-a-kind pieces that will set your loved one apart. Unique, high quality, fun and creative: all are words her clients use to describe Anu Raina's artistry. Artist-in-residence at Harbourfront, Anu has been the recipient of numerous awards and invited to many exhibitions, with some of her designs selected for international exhibits. Personal care and attention to fitting make certain your Anu Raina piece will bring lasting pleasure.

Barrington's, 209 Lakeshore Road E., 905-845-2031: Barrington's has been a destination for fine outerwear for over 72 years. Whether you're looking for a special occasion coat or a sporty practical piece, we've got you covered. Barrington's also has an extensive collection of accessories, knitwear, and handbags. We pride ourselves on offering unique gifts that are sure to make any recipient happy. Currently, Barrington's has a beautiful selection of spring outerwear, scarves and handbags from around the world. Our private label collection offers us the ability to custom make a coat in many sizes and colours; tailoring it to our customer's preference. We pride ourselves on our excellent customer service and love being a part of the Oakville community!

Andrews Oakville, 283 Lakeshore Road E., 905-849-8666

Black Caviar, 335 Lakeshore Road E., 905-845-3350

Burrows Clothiers, 200 Lakeshore Road E., 905-842-0232

Island View Lily Pulitzer, 181 Lakeshore Road E., 905-849-8324

Kit and Ace, 171 Lakeshore Road E., 289-291-1387

Lemonwood, 182 Lakeshore Road E., 905-827-0778

LuxFindz, 150 Lakeshore Road E., 905-338-7778

Maska, 183 Lakeshore Road E., 905-845-8338

MUST Boutique, 170 Lakeshore Road E., 905-815-9291

Ron White, 189 Lakeshore Road E., 905-844-3668

Roots Canada, 190 Lakeshore Road E., 289-291-0264

North West

Glen Abbey, Westoak Trails, Palermo, Westmount:

Florists

Heaven Scent Flowers, 2501 Third Line, 905-469-5657

Jewellers

Beauty and Wellness

L'Exquisite Day Spa for Women and Men, 2483 Postmaster Drive, 905-827-2222

North Central

Oak Park, College Park, River Oaks:

Florists

The Flower Shop Co., 2163 Sixth Line, 905-849-5755: Welcome to The Flower Shop Co., where love grows here with every stem. What sets us apart from other flower shops is that we handpick the freshest and most beautiful blooms to create one-of-a-kind bouquets. Whether it's a romantic gesture or a stunning centrepiece for your event, we have you covered. Let our flowers add a touch of elegance and freshness to your life. We can't wait to see you!

Ada's Flowers, 2236 Hampstead Road, 905-844-8783

Butterfly Flower, 231 Oak Park, 905-242-1785

Grenville Station, 2236 Hampstead Road, 905-257-1188

In2 Flowers Design Studio, 2530 Sixth Line, 905-469-5657

Stems and Petals, 3118 Cotton Way, 905-334-4266

Jewellers

× Expand Esther Tuttle on Unsplash

Mariani Jewellers and Watch Boutique, 240 Leighland Ave, 905-337-9799: Mariani Jewellers invites you to explore the many luxury brands of fine jewellery and Swiss time pieces from around the world. We pride ourselves in being your destination for global brands and custom jewellery and would be delighted to assist you in creating the unique piece that you are dreaming of.

Banglez Jewellery, 2387 Trafalgar Road, 416-834-6717: Banglez is a South Asian jewellery brand that offers traditional accessories with a contemporary approach through style and presentation. Since 2006 we have been providing our clients with quality pieces that add chic elegance to any look. Many of our jewellery pieces and bangle sets are one-of-a-kind and are always made with love and intention.

Beauty and Wellness

Beauty and the Spa, 216 Oak Park, #110, 905-257-7473

North East

Holton Heights, Falgarwood, Joshua Creek, Morrison Creek:

Jewellers

Oliver Jewellery, 355 Iroquois Shore Road, 289-327-1718

London Gold, 1011 Upper Middle Road E., +1 905-337-0051

Beauty and Wellness

Mirage Esthetic Spa, 1011 Upper Middle Road E., 905-842-7465

The highlighted merchants are advertising supporters of local news.