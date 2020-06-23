Veronica Tyrrell honoured by Town Council

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Veronica Tyrrell, the long time president of the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) was honoured by Oakville’s Town Council who dedicated a square in her name on Buttonbush Trail in North Oakville.

Mrs. Tyrrell was instrumental in expanding the organization’s profile within the community. She was an exemplary community leader and a tireless advocate for diversity and inclusion as expressed on CCAH website.

Veronica also served on the Halton Multicultural Council, that partnered with Community Development Halton

On Sunday, October 7, 2018 at the age of 81, Veronica Tyrrell passed leaving behind her husband, three children, a daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren. He son Andrew has since become the CCAH president.

She was born in Guyana, relocated to the UK after accepting a scholarship and graduated at a Registered Nurse with a specialty in Midwifery. Veronica and her husband Lloyd then immigrated to Winnipeg, and in 1984 she relocated to Ontario where she campaigned to have Midwifery as a recognized profession.

Her involvement with local community and political organizations, allowed her to use her ability to bring people together to promote such important values as inclusivity and tolerance. She is well-known for working with disadvantaged youth, raising awareness of Oakville’s black history (particularly the town’s role in the underground railroad).

Advertisement

For her endless efforts to foster reconciliation, cooperation, and participation with each other Veronica Tyrrell was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

“A day did not pass without Veronica going the extra mile to do whatever she could to promote diversity and inclusion; to help make Halton Region the best place to live–for everyone.”

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton, Oakville Town Council, Veronica Tyrrell