Vic Fedeli Speaks on Stats Canada Employment

Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, spoke yesterday regarding jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic. Fedeli issued the following statement about July’s monthly employment release from Statistics Canada:

“Today’s employment numbers are an indication that Ontario’s economy is beginning to stabilize as we continue to safely and gradually reopen the province,” says Vic Fedeli. “According to Statistics Canada, employment in Ontario increased by 377,900 in June, including an increase of 66,200 manufacturing jobs.”

“But the job numbers are much more than a statistic, they represent, families, business owners and workers back at work and contributing to Ontario’s economic recovery.”

“Earlier this week, we introduced the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act. This legislation is the first step in our made-in-Ontario plan for growth, renewal and economic recovery.

“If passed, this bill will help get shovels in the ground faster on key infrastructure projects, lead to the creation of more jobs and investment, and cut red tape to help businesses adapt to the new environment. As we look towards Stage 3 of reopening, we know we have a solid foundation upon which to continue building our future and emerge stronger than ever.”

About Rebuilding Businesses

“Our government is committed to working in partnership with people, businesses and municipalities across Ontario to respond to the challenges they face so we can create jobs and continue to support the economic health and prosperity of every region of the province.”

“Our government intends to stand shoulder to shoulder with those who are struggling as a result of this global pandemic. That also means supporting and promoting everything local. Made in Ontario means built in Ontario, it means hope for businesses and workers.”

“It also means asking consumers to support Ontario manufacturers and businesses by purchasing local products. Because you will not only be buying quality, but supporting your friends, neighbours and local communities during one of the darkest periods in our province’s history.”

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Economy, Employment, politics, Province of Ontario, Queens Park, Statistics Canada, Vic Fedeli