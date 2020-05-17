// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

Victoria Day 2020: Managing the three Cs of risk

Sunday, May 17, 2020

Photo credit: Rosemary Hall Komori‎

Rob Burton

Rob Burton

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario.

As we head into Victoria Day I know you’re all itching to get out, but please keep the safety of yourself and your loved ones top of mind.

Control your risks with my three Cs – your risks rise with crowds, confined spaces and circulating a lot. So stay apart and stay local as we continue on our reopening path.

Victoria DayThat reopening path began on Saturday, May 16th with the opening of marinas and golf courses and continues on Tuesday May 19th with the reopening of many more retail outlets and resumption of all construction.

We’re determined to forge ahead but let’s always be cautious as we do so. There remains much we don’t know about the coronavirus, its resurgence and effects. As tempting as it may be to gather, remember that the life you save could be someone you love.

Instead of gathering for fireworks, you can view virtual fireworks from the comfort and safety of your own home with the snap’d virtual fireworks app.

As we begin the unofficial start of summer, I wish you a safe Victoria Day and as always, should you ever need assistance, please contact me and I will guide you to the help you need.

