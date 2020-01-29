fbpx

Violent Oakville Home Invasion – 3 people arrested

Home Invasion

By

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:02 pm  ·  0 Comments

Photo credit: © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA

About the Author

Detective Omar Nadim

Omar Nadim is a detective with the Halton Regional Police Services. He works in the Criminal Investigations Bureau of Division 2 (Oakville).

​The Halton Regional Police Service has made a series of arrests in connection to a home invasion that took place in Oakville last November. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the violent crime.

On November 7, 2019, at approximately 3:00 am, suspects armed with handguns broke into a home on Granby Drive in Oakville. Once inside, the suspects forced all seven residents inside the home into one room and tied them up. One of the victims was further assaulted and hit in the head with a gun.

The suspects stole electronics, jewelry, clothing, cash, and two vehicles from the home.

On January 28, 2020, two adults were arrested in connection with this home invasion. Two search warrants were also executed at residences in Toronto and Brampton.

36 year-old male from Toronto has been charged with:

  • Break and Enter to commit Robbery with Firearm
  • Robbery with Firearm (x7)
  • Forcible Confinement (x7)
  • Breach Probation (x2)

28 year-old male from Brampton has been charged with:

  • Break and Enter to commit Robbery with Firearm
  • Robbery with Firearm (x7)
  • Forcible Confinement (x7)
  • Breach Probation (x2)

A third person has also been arrested but was a young person at the time of the offence and cannot be identified. An 18-year-old male from Toronto has been charged with:

  • Break and Enter to commit Robbery with Firearm
  • Robbery with Firearm (x7)
  • Forcible Confinement (x7)
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Breach of YCJA sentence order

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with additional information about the home invasion to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905 825 4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.  “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

