Virtual Lighthouse Run raises over $200,000

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Advertisement

Oakville charity Lighthouse for Grieving Children has raised over $200,000 through last week’s virtual lighthouse run event. Participants raised money running solo instead of running at the charity’s annual June in-person race. But when the event went virtual due to Covid-19, more signed up from around the world.

The organization says that adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought them highs and lows. For trying to execute their June event – Lighthouse for Grieving Children’s largest annual event – it brought frustrations, uncertainty and necessary adaptation.

But Lighthouse also says it’s been a time of reflection for families who are fortunate enough to be together. This creates shared experiences. For others who have to remain apart, the separation feeling all the harder during the crisis.

“The huge community spirit that has continued during these difficult times inspired enthusiasm in friends and family to be there,” says the Lighthouse organization. “They’ve continued their support for the charity in spite of their own situations, social distancing, and the uncertainty surrounding us all.”

Needing to restructure their Run 4 Lighthouse into a virtual event, Lighthouse was unsure what kind of response the virtual lighthouse run would receive. The June event usually brings together more than 1,000 participants for a family friendly 5K walk or run, followed by entertainment and BBQ.

The Lighthouse for Grieving Children is entirely reliant on fundraising to provide grief peer support services. These free services are for grieving families. The uncertainty of hosting live events posed a serious concern.

700 people participated in the Virtual Lighthouse Run

Showing unity, compassion and true community, more than 700 participants registered for the virtual event. The 700 participants ran, walked, golfed, kayaked and rollerbladed through what’s called “5K Any Way.”

Advertisement

One participant was Heather Rondeau. She says she ran the virtual Run4Lighthouse “for all those who’ve had to say goodbye to a loved one too soon.”

Lighthouse’s services reach beyond more than Oakville. Participants were not only from familiar areas such as Oakville, Burlington & Milton – though they were well represented.

The added empathy brought on by the pandemic saw participation from Canada and around the world. Far-flung runner included those in British Columbia, the United States, and even Australia.

With a “huge thanks to loyal sponsors,” the 2020 virtual event raised more than $200,000. This will allow over 150 families to attend Lighthouse for a year at no cost. Part of the fundraising total was a generous $50,000 match from Ian and June Cockwell and Mags Shorey.

Lighthouse is scheduling more events for later this year. Some are annual classics that will be adapted to virtual platforms. Others are new, smaller events to keep the community spirit together.

The importance of these events are coupled with the surging need for grief support in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. So how does Executive Director Deirdre Thomas sum up Lighthouse’s gratitude for all those who were involved?

”The Lighthouse community really rallied together and showed us so much love and support,” says Thomas. “They reinforce what we tell our Lighthouse families: at Lighthouse, you are not alone.”

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Charity, Deirdre Thomas, Events, Heather Rondeau, June 2020, lighthouse, Lighthouse for Grieving Children, Lighthouse Run, Oakville, Run4Lighthouse, Running