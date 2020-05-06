Virtual Visiting set up for OTMH Patients

Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent introduction of hospital visiting restrictions, has made it challenging for patients to stay in touch with their family and friends. Halton Healthcare has two programs to connect patients with their families; Virtual Visiting and Email a Patient.

The Virtual Visiting Program helps patients visit with their loved ones over the internet while visitor restrictions are in effect. Those who are not able to use their own devices to communicate through audio or video chats can receive assistance with hospital devices and technology platforms. The Virtual Visiting Program is available seven days a week between the hours of 9:00 am and 9:00 pm. The Virtual Visiting Program aims to accommodate all requests but please note that 24 hours’ notice is recommended.

The Email a Patient Program is an established program at Halton Healthcare allowing individuals to send emails to patients in the hospital when they are not able to visit in person. The email is printed by one of our team members, sealed and delivered to the patient.

“Family support is always important, especially at this time. While we have had to temporarily restrict visitors to our hospitals for safety during this pandemic, we want to ensure that patients can stay in touch and connected with their families and friends,” explains Trish Carlton, Director, Communications & Public Affairs. “These programs allow us to protect our patients, staff and community while utilizing technologies to provide alternative ways to visit and communicate.”

Families are encouraged to visit the COVID-19 section of the Halton Healthcare website www.haltonhealthcare.com and fill out the Request for a Virtual Visiting form or use the Email a Patient service.

Halton Healthcare, OTMH, Virtual Visiting