Weather Alert – 3 Days of Hot Humid Air

A weather alert for Oakville Ontario was issued by Environment Canada at 3:30 PM on July 17, 2020 for a Heat Warning. According to the Weather Network we’ll be looking at a 3 day heat event that will really begin Saturday mid-morning and last into Monday.

As with most heat events the issue is humidity which will make Saturday’s high of 33 feel like 39 and Sunday’s high of 32 feel like 42. By Monday the extreme humidity will start to subside. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the low 20’s, but the humidity will stick around.

There is a 40 per cent chance of thunderstorms from Sunday morning until the early morning hours of Monday. When there is extreme heat combined with humidity the chance of pop up severe storms can occur. Pay attention to weather reports.

Places to cool off

Splash Pads

Oakville has 19 splash pads located in parks through out the town which are open from 10 AM to 8 PM

Cooling Centre

The town opens Trafalgar Park Community Centre as a cooling centre, usually from 11 AM to 4 PM. Please note that the you must follow all the safety guidelines as it relates to Ontario Emergency Order. It will be open when the region declares a heat alert.

Lake Ontario

Oakville is home to several lake front parks, and they are usually more comfortable due to the cooling affect of Lake Ontario.

Gairloch Gardens

Lakeside Park

Tannery Park

Coronation Park – lake swimming is an option depending on water quality

Bronte Heritage Waterfont Park

Bronte Beach– lake swimming is an option depending on water quality

The region monitors water quality at Coronation Park (East & West) and Bronte Beach. As of today (July 17) it is safe to swim at Coronation Park – East and Bronte Beach. You should always check Lake Ontario water quality status issued by the region before swimming which is available at Halton.ca/Recreation-Water-Quality.

Things to remember

Drink plenty of fluids

Don’t leave children or pets in an unattended parked car

Exercise during the cooler hours of the day

Keep out of the sun during the hottest hours of the day

Heat illness symptoms:

dizziness/fainting

nausea/vomiting

rapid breathing and heartbeat

extreme thirst

decreased urination with unusually dark urine

