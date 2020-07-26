Weather Alert – Heat Warning in effect for Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Environment Canada issued heat warning at 4:27 AM on Sunday, July 26, 2020 for Oakville, Ontario. According to the Weather Network’s forecast the hot and very humid air is expected to stay until late Monday night or early Tuesday Morning.

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 32 on Sunday, July 26th, but the humidity will make that feel like 41. Though the temperature does drop overnight to 24, it will feel like 31.

On Monday the temperature hits a high of 32 again, and the humidity will make it feel 10 degrees warmer – so 42.

For both Sunday and Monday, the Windfinder.com app for boaters indicates that the wind will be westerly at an average speed of 20 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour.

There is only a 10 to 20 per cent chance of rain on Sunday with some scatter clouds. There is a 40 to 70 percent chance of thunderstorms starting as early as 2:00 PM on Monday. The rain will not bring any relief until late Monday night.

With this level of humidity there always exists a chance of pop up severe storms.

Beating the Heat

Splash Pads

Oakville has 19 splash pads located in parks through out the town which are open from 10 AM to 8 PM. During heat events the town will often leave these facilities operating an hour later.

Swimming Pools

The Town of Oakville is operating 6 swimming pools this weekend of which 5 are outdoors. Please note that you will need to reserve a spot prior to going in order to maintain physical distancing.

Cooling Centre

The town opens Trafalgar Park Community Centre as a cooling centre, usually from 11 AM to 4 PM. Please note that the you must follow all the safety guidelines as it relates to Ontario Emergency Order. It opens when the region declares a heat alert. All other Community Centres remain closed.

Lake Ontario

Oakville is home to several lake front parks, and they are usually more comfortable due to the cooling affect of Lake Ontario.

Gairloch Gardens

Lakeside Park

Tannery Park

Coronation Park (East & West)- lake swimming is an option depending on water quality

Bronte Heritage Waterfont Park

Bronte Beach– lake swimming is an option depending on water quality

The region monitors water quality at Coronation Park (East & West) and Bronte Beach. As of Thursday (July 24) none of the locations in Oakville, Ontario are safe for swimming. You should always check Lake Ontario water quality status issued by the region before swimming which is available at Halton.ca/Recreation-Water-Quality.

Oakville Place

For those living north of the QEW – Oakville Place is open on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and on Monday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Please remember that wearing face mask in a public space is mandatory.

Things to remember

Drink plenty of fluids

Don’t leave children or pets in an unattended parked car

Exercise during the cooler hours of the day

Keep out of the sun during the hottest hours of the day

Heat illness symptoms:

dizziness/fainting

nausea/vomiting

rapid breathing and heartbeat

extreme thirst

decreased urination with unusually dark urine

