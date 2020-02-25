Wednesday February 26 2020 – Winter Storm Warning

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

For Oakville, Environment Canada issued a Special Weather Statement for Wednesday February 26 2020. The statement was issued on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 4:13 AM, and forecasts a winter storm to affect Oakville.

After several days of above seasonal temperatures, starting on Wednesday morning temperatures will drop back down to the freezing mark, and just hover there for Wednesday February 26 2020.

The wind will be coming out of the North-East at speeds ranging from the mid-twenties to the low-forties. The windchill will make it feel 6 degrees colder.

Anytime there is an Easterly wind, it picks up moisture from the lake and the snow accumulation can be heavier from Oakville right over to Niagara. In this case, Environment Canada is forecasting a potential accumulation of 10 to 20 cm of snow will fall over Wednesday, and into early Thursday morning.

The heaviest snowfall is currently forecast to start mid-afternoon on Wednesday and last until early evening. It will make the evening commute a mess. If you can work from home, it might be a good idea to make your arrangements now.

Due to the temperature hovering around the freezing mark, the type of snow will likely be wet and heavy. This always makes driving more difficult, though Oakville’s snow preparedness team will be out well in advance of the storm, and work hard at clearing the roads during this anticipated storm.

You can follow Oakville snow clearing via the town’s Snow Plow Tracker.

A Special Weather Statement is provided as an initial announcement regarding a potential weather event. As the weather event becomes more or less likely the statement’s status will be upgraded or downgraded. It provides the public with information that allows us to make decisions regarding such things as travel plans.

As more information is provided by Environment Canada, this post will be updated. You can also follow along on Twitter by monitoring the hashtag #ONStorm.

Weather Information Sources

Environment Canada

Weather Network

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Environment Canada, February 25 2020, February 26 2020, Special Weather Statement, Weather Network, Winter Storm