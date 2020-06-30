Welcome Back business campaign launches in Oakville

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Oakville’s Economic Task Force has launched a community-wide, support local marketing campaign called Welcome Back Oakville.

“Oakville businesses are ready to welcome residents back with new safety protocols to keep staff and customers safe,” said Mayor Rob Burton.

“Through the Welcome Back Oakville campaign, the Task Force is working together with Oakville businesses. We will encourage residents to explore new ways of safely supporting local.”

Several town institutions are partnering to coordinate the campaign. These include Oakville’s Business Improvement Areas, the Oakville Chamber of Commerce and Visit Oakville. Also working on the campaign is the Town of Oakville’s Economic Development department.

Oakville’s small business community is seeing significantly impact by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Welcome Back Oakville campaign’s development has the goal of helping rebuild consumer confidence and promote commercial recovery.

Welcome Back Oakville kicks off today with an interactive map that allows residents to find local businesses. Businesses can be searched by type of service that are currently open.

Businesses and consumers are also encouraged to use the #WelcomeBackOakville hashtag to show local support online.

The Welcome Back Oakville campaign includes a series of online videos spotlighting familiar faces and safe spaces of Oakville businesses. Community activations are set to encourage residents to support local in new ways. The town hopes residents will rediscover the small businesses that make up the fabric of Oakville’s economy.

Ontario is also launching a new shop local campaign beginning today called Shop Local! Shop Safe! Shop with Confidence!

For more information on the Mayor’s Economic Task Force and continued initiatives to support the Oakville business community, visit investoakville.ca.

