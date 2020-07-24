West Nile virus positive mosquitoes found in Oakville

A batch of mosquitoes trapped this week in Oakville has tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). This is the first batch of WNV positive mosquitoes for Halton this year.

“Halton is committed to reducing West Nile virus in our communities through education and preventative programs such as larviciding,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. “Until the hard frosts of fall set in, Halton residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites and remove mosquito breeding sites.”

Urban areas are more likely to have mosquitoes that carry WNV. The types of mosquitoes that transmit WNV to humans most commonly breed in urban areas such as bird baths, plant pots, old toys, tires and other locations that hold water.

West Nile Protection Tips

Cover up. Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants with tightly-woven fabric.

Avoid being outdoors from early evening to morning when mosquitoes are most active and likely to bite, as well as at any time in shady, wooded areas.

Reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by getting rid of all water-filled containers and objects, where possible. Change the water in bird baths at least once per week.

Use an approved insect repellent, such as one containing DEET or Icaridin.

Make sure window and door screens are tight and without holes, cuts or other openings.

Regional plan to combat WNV

The Region makes every effort to reduce the potential risk of WNV. They do this by applying a larvicide which kills the mosquito population.

Locations of standing water sites that have had larvicide applied this year are available at halton.ca.

Symptoms of WNV according to the Mayo Clinic:

According to the Mayor Clinic approximately 20 percent of people bitten by an infected mosquito develop a mild infection commonly refer to as West Nile fever. Common signs and symptoms include: Fever, Headache, Body aches, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Fatigue and/or Skin rash.

One percent and less of infected people does the virus cause a serious neurological infection, including inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) and of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord (meningitis). Should the following symptoms present: High fever, Severe headache, Stiff neck, Disorientation or confusion, Stupor or coma, Tremors or muscle jerking, Seizures, and Partial paralysis or muscle weakness seek immediate medical attention.

Reporting potential WNV breeding locations

For more information about West Nile virus or to report standing water at public facilities, please visit halton.ca, call 311 or email wnv@halton.ca.

