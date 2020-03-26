West Oak Trails Auto Theft & Vehicle Break-ins: Two Men Charged

Barrett Gabriel is a detective sergeant with the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Halton Regional Police Service.

On the early morning of Saturday, March 14, 2020 numerous thefts from vehicles were reported to the Halton Regional Police Service. The thefts occurred in the West Oak Trails neighbourhood (north of Upper Middle Road, South of Dundas, West of 16 Mile Creek, East of Bronte Road) of Oakville. At this time a vehicle was also stolen. Some of the stolen property was used to commit fraudulent transactions in Mississauga.

The Halton Regional Police Service has arrested and charged two individuals for their involvement:

A 28 year old male from Brampton has been charged with:

Theft of Motor vehicle

Theft Under $5,000 (x2)

Fraudulent Use of Credit Card

Fail to Comply with Probation

A 25 year-old male from Mississauga has been charged with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Theft Under $5,000 (x2)

The stolen vehicle has also been recovered by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ron Wright or the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216. ​

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Names of the two people charged in this West Oak Trails crimes is available on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

