West River Theft Investigation leads to Drug Seizure

​Overnight on Thursday, March 30, 2020, several credit and debit cards were stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence on Queen Mary Drive (West River Neighbourhood) in Oakville. The stolen cards were subsequently used at multiple locations to make fraudulent purchases.

Investigators from the Halton Regional Police 2 District (Oakville) Street Crime Unit were able to identify those believed to be responsible.

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Oakville Street Crime officers arrested a 43 year-old man from Oakville for his alleged involvement. During the arrest officers located 7.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl.

The 43 year-old Oakville resident has been charged with:

Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (five counts),

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (five counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl)

On Friday, May 1, 2020, Street Crime officers executed warrants at an Oakville apartment and arrested 39 year-old Oakville resident. Investigators further seized approximately 7 grams of crack cocaine and a small quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 39 year-old has been charged with:

Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (four counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Failing to Comply with Probation

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a Controlled S​ubstance (two counts- methamphetamine/fentanyl)

Both individuals were held for a bail hearing.

Police would like to remind the public to remove valuables from their vehicles and to ensure doors are locked.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Chris Brown of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please note that all persons charged with a crime can only be found guilty by a court of law.

Names of those charged can be found on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.

