Westoak Trails accident sends teenagers to Trauma Unit

At approximately 5:10am on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, the Halton Regional Police Service was notified of a single motor vehicle collision that had occurred at the intersection of Westoak Trails Boulevard and Proudfoot Trail in the Town of Oakville.

This intersection is located in the community of West Oak Trails, just west of 4th Line and north of Upper Middle Road.

The initial investigation revealed that a Volkswagen Silver Golf was travelling westbound on Westoak Trails Boulevard near Proudfoot Trail when it left the roadway. The car collided with a series of wooden posts.

A 17 year-old male teenage driver and 17 year-old teenage male passenger were initially transported to Hamilton General Hospital Trauma Unit with serious injuries; however police received a recent update, both teenagers had been treated and released from Hamilton General Hospital Trauma Unit this afternoon, December 24, 2019.

The Halton Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken charge of this investigation early morning accident in West Oak Trails. Any witnesses to this accident who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call 905-825-4747 ext: 5065.

At this point no charges have been laid.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

