What do you do when your car gets towed in Oakville?

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

You parked your car to grab lunch with a friend, and when you get back your car is gone. You look around, and notice a “No Parking” sign or “Private Parking Only” sign, and you come to the realization your car has been towed.

How to find your Towed Vehicle

Call the non-emergency number for the Halton Regional Police: (905) 825-4777.

Tow truck operators should inform the police about the vehicle they are towing, and where it will be stored. If the police for some reason have not yet been informed, below you will find a list of all the towing companies you can check.

Towing Rules

On January 1, 2020 tow trucks and the storage yards they use require an Oakville license. Licensed trucks have an Oakville Plate and sticker.

Tow truck licensing by-law approved regulates fees – July 2 2019

Property owners have the right to remove unauthorized vehicles, so if you are visiting a business make sure you park on their property, in a municipal lot, or in a municipal parking space. Check signage before you leave your vehicle, so you don’t get towed.

Property owners can only have your vehicle towed by a licensed tow truck to a licensed motor vehicle storage yard in Oakville.

Towing rates:

Maximum $150 per vehicle

$75 lifting fee

A fee for either towing or lifting (vehicle has been placed in position on the tow truck but has not left the private property) can be charged, but not both.

You can not be charged for:

Wait time

Drop fees

The tow truck driver must release the vehicle once it has been lifted if the motorist returns to the parking lot before the vehicle is towed. The lifting fee would still apply.

Please refer to the Tow Truck Licensing by-law for specific regulations and requirements.

Motor Vehicle Storage Yard Fees

Any storage yard used for storing motor vehicles requires a licence.

Set fees for storage:

$70 per day for each 24-hour period a vehicle (under 4,500 kg) is stored.

$100 for inside storage for each 24-hour period (under 4,500 kg)

There are no fees for the first 24 hours.

Additional fees may be charged for motor vehicles towed in excess of 4,500 kg, if applicable, as well as any administration fees or other fees to remove a motor vehicle from the storage yard, if applicable.

Licensed Tow Truck Companies & Storage Yards in Oakville

ABC Towing

Impound Yard: Yes

Phone: (905) 337-0688

Address: 2338 Wyecroft Rd

C.H. & R Towing

Impound Yard: Yes

Phone: (905) 845-9000

730 Weller Court

A Action Towing and Recovery

Impound Yard: Yes

Phone: (905) 845-1502

669 Third Line

Halton Roadside Assistance

Impound Yard: Yes

Phone: (289) 851-0380

1141 Speers Rd

JKM Towing

Impound Yard: Yes

Phone: (905) 638-2400

730 Weller Crt

A-1 Phil’s Towing Inc

Impound Yard: Yes

Phone: (289) 813-1189

1149 Speers Road

For more information consult the town’s Towing Consumers’ Bill of Rights.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

A Action Towing and Recovery, A-1 Phil's Towing Inc, ABC Towing, CH&R Towing, Drop Fees, Halton Regional Police Services, Halton Roadside Assistance, JKM Towing, Tow Truck, Towing By-law, Towing Rates, Towing Regulations, Towing Rules, Vehicle Storage Yard Fees, Wait Time Fees