What do you do when your car gets towed in Oakville?

By Nolan A Machan
Monday, January 13, 2020 1:00 pm · 0 Comments
You parked your car to grab lunch with a friend, and when you get back your car is gone. You look around, and notice a “No Parking” sign or “Private Parking Only” sign, and you come to the realization your car has been towed.
Call the non-emergency number for the Halton Regional Police: (905) 825-4777.
Tow truck operators should inform the police about the vehicle they are towing, and where it will be stored. If the police for some reason have not yet been informed, below you will find a list of all the towing companies you can check.
On January 1, 2020 tow trucks and the storage yards they use require an Oakville license. Licensed trucks have an Oakville Plate and sticker.
Tow truck licensing by-law approved regulates fees – July 2 2019
Property owners have the right to remove unauthorized vehicles, so if you are visiting a business make sure you park on their property, in a municipal lot, or in a municipal parking space. Check signage before you leave your vehicle, so you don’t get towed.
Property owners can only have your vehicle towed by a licensed tow truck to a licensed motor vehicle storage yard in Oakville.
A fee for either towing or lifting (vehicle has been placed in position on the tow truck but has not left the private property) can be charged, but not both.
The tow truck driver must release the vehicle once it has been lifted if the motorist returns to the parking lot before the vehicle is towed. The lifting fee would still apply.
Please refer to the Tow Truck Licensing by-law for specific regulations and requirements.
Any storage yard used for storing motor vehicles requires a licence.
Set fees for storage:
There are no fees for the first 24 hours.
Additional fees may be charged for motor vehicles towed in excess of 4,500 kg, if applicable, as well as any administration fees or other fees to remove a motor vehicle from the storage yard, if applicable.
For more information consult the town’s Towing Consumers’ Bill of Rights.
A Action Towing and Recovery, A-1 Phil's Towing Inc, ABC Towing, CH&R Towing, Drop Fees, Halton Regional Police Services, Halton Roadside Assistance, JKM Towing, Tow Truck, Towing By-law, Towing Rates, Towing Regulations, Towing Rules, Vehicle Storage Yard Fees, Wait Time Fees