What is Oakvillegreen up to during the COVID crisis?

Karen Brock has a passion for protecting the environment and human health. Karen has been president of Oakvillegreen since 2011, a board member since 2010 and a volunteer with Ground Breakers, Oakvillegreen’s tree planting program, prior to that.

COVID has hit us just like the Dr. Seuss tale, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. But in the same way that stealing all the presents couldn’t keep Christmas from coming, Spring is Back, bringing optimism and renewal!

For we humans, COVID is a game changer, and this is a time we never could have imagined. We hope that you and your family are staying safe and adapting to the challenges created by a worldwide pandemic.

The good news is that there are still a lot of environmental things that you can do, even if we can’t do them together !

Oakvillegreen’s ONLINE Native Plant Sale is still happening!

This will be welcome news to those who have been dreaming of working in their gardens or planting pots of native wildflowers for busy pollinators.

Deadline to order is April 27th and Pickup will still take place in Oakville on May 9th (location & details TBD).

Be assured, that those who purchase online and have prepaid orders, will receive an email confirming exact Contact-free pickup details before May 9th.

Evolving circumstances will dictate the details, so please bear with us!

