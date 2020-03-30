What Oakville Trafalgar Hospital Needs Now!

By Emma Murphy
Monday, March 30, 2020
We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support of our community in response to COVID-19. To keep up with the volume of inquiries and offerings, here is a list of ways you can help Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at this time:
One of the best ways to support Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is by making a donation. The Oakville Hospital Foundations has established an emergency COVID-19 fund where funds raised will support the most urgent needs of our hospital. Click here to donate.
Currently, we are only accepting items that have been purchased in Canada or are vendors licensed to sell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Canada that meet Health Canada’s current regulations. All items must be in factory sealed unopened boxes and must not be expired. Current PPE items we are accepting:
As our needs change, this list will be updated. Please email COVID-19Donations@haltonhealthcare.com with the details of your donation if your donation meets the above criteria.
Thank you for all your offers of support for staff at Halton Healthcare, it is much appreciated in these unprecedented times. Please send us an email with the details to COVID-19Donations@haltonhealthcare.com and we will be in touch. Please note that in all instances we must follow infection prevention and control procedures.
If your business or organization has an innovative solution to support the response to COVID-19, please visit the Government of Ontario’s website. For organizations that are planning to start producing medical equipment and PPE in Ontario, register here.
