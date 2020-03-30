What Oakville Trafalgar Hospital Needs Now!

Advertisement

We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support of our community in response to COVID-19. To keep up with the volume of inquiries and offerings, here is a list of ways you can help Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at this time:

Monetary Gifts

One of the best ways to support Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is by making a donation. The Oakville Hospital Foundations has established an emergency COVID-19 fund where funds raised will support the most urgent needs of our hospital. Click here to donate.

PPE/Equipment Donations

Currently, we are only accepting items that have been purchased in Canada or are vendors licensed to sell Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Canada that meet Health Canada’s current regulations. All items must be in factory sealed unopened boxes and must not be expired. Current PPE items we are accepting:

3M N95 NIOSH Models

3M 1870+

3M 1860

3M 1860S

3M 8210

Gowns

AAMI Level 1 to 4 surgical and procedure gowns accepted

Procedure Masks

ATSM Standard Level 1 Procedure Mask

ATSM Standard Level 3 Procedure Mask

ATSM Standard Level 3 Procedure Mask with Visor

As our needs change, this list will be updated. Please email COVID-19Donations@haltonhealthcare.com with the details of your donation if your donation meets the above criteria.

Staff Support

Thank you for all your offers of support for staff at Halton Healthcare, it is much appreciated in these unprecedented times. Please send us an email with the details to COVID-19Donations@haltonhealthcare.com and we will be in touch. Please note that in all instances we must follow infection prevention and control procedures.

Innovative Ideas

If your business or organization has an innovative solution to support the response to COVID-19, please visit the Government of Ontario’s website. For organizations that are planning to start producing medical equipment and PPE in Ontario, register here.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

3M N95 NIOSH Models, Approved Masks, Hospital Gown, Innovative Ideas, Oakville Hospital Foundation, Particulate Respirator, personal protective equipment, Procedure Masks, Staff Support