What’s Reopened in Oakville

Almost all Oakville businesses have reopened since Halton Region entered Stage 3 one week ago. Over the last few months, Oakville News has been visiting businesses specializing in leisure, tourism and hospitality as they welcomed back guests.

If you’re looking for something fun to do, here’s a great place to start. Shopping and visiting local is more than just an easy and important way to support Oakville’s rebound from the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s also a safe and responsible way to have some fun.

Reopening locally has been a priority for the town since launching its Welcome Back Campaign back in June. This long weekend is a great chance to go out and explore exciting things to do in town.

But Oakville News has also visited some spots just a short drive away. Click or tap on any of the highlighted activities to learn more about how to enjoy them and what new safety procedures they have in place.

Local businesses that have reopened

The biggest change in Stage 3 was the reopening of recreation facilities, including Hopedale Bowl, celebrating 60 years in Oakville. Various outdoor facilities, including golf centres and parks, have been a popular choice since May.

Playgrounds and splash pads have also reopened in Stage 3. Looking to beat the heat? Swimming pools around Oakville, both indoor and outdoor, have also reopened.

By far the most popular activity, however, is dining out. While take-out has soared in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic, patios have been a staple since they reopened on June 18, 2020. (Oakville News visited a town favourite patio on its first night of operation last month.)

Finally, one of the best Oakville leisure activities is going to the movies. We’re lucky to have two independent cinemas in town. Better still, Film.Ca Cinemas resumes showing new releases starting today.

Day trips close to Oakville

If you’re looking for a weekend visit with a bit more adventure, Oakville News has also been visiting and profiling destinations old and new in Toronto that have been doing something special in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

We’ve visited the Toronto Zoo, the Aga Khan Museum and the Aquarium looking at how they’ve adapted to COVID-19. All of them are excellent choices for a day trip that’s great for families, couples, seniors, kids, or even just yourself.

Read more about each of Oakville News’ visits to these places:

All of these exciting places to go, whether in Oakville or further, also aren’t limited to this weekend. There’s still six weeks of summer to go, and recovering from the impact of the coronavirus will take much longer.

Go out this weekend and explore!

