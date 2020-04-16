When will Oakville’s Parks Reopen?

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Most of us are likely eager for our parks to reopen, as they have in Berlin, as referenced in this Globe Mail opinion piece by Doug Saunders: We learn to fight this thing together by keeping parks open.



Our parks and recreation areas are under a bit of a double lockdown now. We closed them early without an enforcement power and a few days ago the Province ordered them closed under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and gave municipal and police officers authority and direction to enforce the Order.

Even so, we are still permitting “pass thru” use by pedestrians respectful of keeping your distance. Parking lots, however, are not open. They are subject to the order.

The desired effect of the Province’s order is to keep people circulating closer to home. The medical authorities say the virus can be spread by contact with objects outdoors because it survives outside the body for long periods of time.

Until the Province lifts its order under the EMCP Act, we will of course continue to be required to obey and enforce the order.

For an idea of when we may expect our parks to re-open, as they have in Berlin, please watch this video by Dr. Andy Thompson, which offers some great explanations and insight into when the lockdown could end.

Andy Thompson is a licensed fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. He is a practicing rheumatologist and Associate Professor of Medicine at Western University in London, Ontario, Canada.

Doug Saunders is The Globe and Mail’s international affairs columnist. He has been a writer with the Globe since 1995, and has extensive experience as a foreign correspondent, having run the Globe’s foreign bureaus in Los Angeles and London.

He has won the National Newspaper Award, the Canadian counterpart to the Pulitzer Prize, on five occasions, including an unprecedented three consecutive awards for critical writing in 1998-2000, and awards honouring him as Canada’s best columnist in 2006 and 2013.

