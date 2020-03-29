White Oaks Pharmacy Robbery Suspect Charged

Barrett Gabriel is a detective sergeant with the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Halton Regional Police Service.

A 42-year-old male, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged after a White Oaks Pharmacy was robbed in Oakville.

On the evening of Friday, March 27, 2020, Halton Regional Police Service officers were called to a robbery in progress at the White Oaks Pharmacy located at 360 Dundas Street East in the Town of Oakville.

Information provided to police indicated that a lone male had attended the pharmacy and demanded needles and various medications. Officers arrived at the pharmacy a short time later and located the suspect exiting the pharmacy where he was placed under arrest. All stolen items were recovered. No physical injuries were sustained in the course of this incident.

A forty-two year old man, of no fixed address, is charged with one count of Robbery and was held for a bail hearing.

Persons charged with a crime are to be presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The name of the person charged is available on the Halton Regional Police Service’s website.

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

